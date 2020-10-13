Skyline and Sugar-Salem retained the top spots in the state media football poll 4A and 3A classifications while Rigby remained No. 2 in the 5A poll released Tuesday.
Rigby had three first-place votes but Coeur d’Alene still leads the top-5 with 57 points.
Blackfoot is second behind Skyline in 4A. The Grizzlies won the head-to-head matchup last month.
North Fremont remains No. 2 in 2A and Firth moved into the poll at No. 5.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 7
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (9) 5-0 57 1
2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 39 3
4. Highland 6-1 22 4
5. Eagle 3-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Capital 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (11) 6-1 55 1
2. Blackfoot (1) 5-1 46 2
3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 32 3
4. Vallivue 6-1 25 4
5. Pocatello 5-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Moscow 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2
3. Fruitland 5-0 29 3
4. Homedale 4-1 25 4
5. Gooding 6-1 18 5
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 5-0 48 2
3. Melba 4-1 36 3
4. Declo 5-2 16 5
5. Firth 4-2 10 —
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 9, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Oakley 6-0 48 2
3. Raft River 5-1 35 3
4. Lighthouse Christian 5-1 17 5
5. Notus 6-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 40 59 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 49 2
3. Kendrick 4-1 31 3
4. Mullan 6-1 28 4
5. Garden Valley 4-3 10 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune, Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK, Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review, Jim Church, KORT-FM, Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal, Allan Steele, Post Register, John Wustrow, Idaho Press, Brittany Cooper, KMVT, Jay Tust, KTVB.