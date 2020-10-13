skyline logo

Skyline and Sugar-Salem retained the top spots in the state media football poll 4A and 3A classifications while Rigby remained No. 2 in the 5A poll released Tuesday.

Rigby had three first-place votes but Coeur d’Alene still leads the top-5 with 57 points.

Blackfoot is second behind Skyline in 4A. The Grizzlies won the head-to-head matchup last month.

North Fremont remains No. 2 in 2A and Firth moved into the poll at No. 5.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 7

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (9) 5-0 57 1

2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2

3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 39 3

4. Highland 6-1 22 4

5. Eagle 3-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Capital 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (11) 6-1 55 1

2. Blackfoot (1) 5-1 46 2

3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 32 3

4. Vallivue 6-1 25 4

5. Pocatello 5-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Moscow 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2

3. Fruitland 5-0 29 3

4. Homedale 4-1 25 4

5. Gooding 6-1 18 5

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1

2. North Fremont 5-0 48 2

3. Melba 4-1 36 3

4. Declo 5-2 16 5

5. Firth 4-2 10 —

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 9, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Oakley 6-0 48 2

3. Raft River 5-1 35 3

4. Lighthouse Christian 5-1 17 5

5. Notus 6-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 40 59 1

2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 49 2

3. Kendrick 4-1 31 3

4. Mullan 6-1 28 4

5. Garden Valley 4-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 1.

Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune, Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK, Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review, Jim Church, KORT-FM, Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal, Allan Steele, Post Register, John Wustrow, Idaho Press, Brittany Cooper, KMVT, Jay Tust, KTVB.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000