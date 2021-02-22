Skyline’s run to a 4A state football title may have opened some college recruiters’ eyes to the talent the Grizzlies possessed this past season.
Skyline’s defense was one of the best in the state at any level, surrendering just 12.3 points per game and that hasn't gone unnoticed.
Defensive lineman Brixton Gilbert signed with Western Montana College on Monday, joining linebacker Karsen Jensen, who signed with College of Idaho during a double signing ceremony at Skyline High.
“Once we won state that’s when coaches started looking at kids from the team,” said Jensen, who was a second-team Post Register all-area selection.
Gilbert was named first team all-state, recording 11 sacks and 66 tackles, and was a first-team all-area pick.
“I always wanted to play in college,” Gilbert said. “I got serious this season.”
Gilbert said he was disappointed in a recruiting camp he worked out at, but recommitted himself during the season. After a visit to the Western Montana College campus he was sold.
“Everything they told me on the visit checked my list,” said Gilbert, who plans to study business.
Jensen visited College of Idaho last month.
“The stress has been relieved greatly,” said Jensen, who will study finance.