For the first time in school history South Fremont is headed to the state 3A semifinals after getting by Gooding 26-20 in Bobcat Stadium.
Despite coming out with the victory, South Fremont played from behind for most of the back-and-forth game. Gooding would score then the Cougars would tie it up or come close to tying it up.
Down one score with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, South Fremont drove down the field then scored on a Kaimen Peebles play action bootleg pass to Cooper Hurt in the endzone.
“It was smooth,” said South Fremont head coach Chad Hill. “It was a really good looking play from the sideline. You could see it developing and Kaimen had time and made a good fake on the run. Then Cooper ran a good route and Kaimen hit it on the money.”
Gooding threatened on its final possession, driving to the 20-yard line where they eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Peebles ended the evening with four touchdown passes and about 275 yards.