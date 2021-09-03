Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
South Fremont shut out Salmon 48-0 Friday night in a game that finished with a running clock.
South Fremont scored three straight touchdowns to open the game. The Cougars (2-0) made a point of getting Cooper Hurt involved. Hurt ended last season as one of the Cougars top receivers but didn’t catch a pass last week. This week he caught three passes in the first drive.
Kaimen Peebles only threw about 15 passes and then he sat in the third quarter after the Cougars went up by four touchdowns.
“We didn’t want to throw a ton tonight,” South Fremont head coach Chad Hill said. “The times we did throw he was pretty efficient. I don’t remember him having many incompletions tonight. Maybe a couple. I thought he was really efficient with where he went with the football. And I thought our receivers did a good job of getting open. He had some easy throws. He had a lot of time tonight. That was nice. He didn’t take a lot of hits.”
After leading by three scores the Cougars ran the football to burn the clock.
“We just started running the ball after that,” Hill said. “Our run game looked really good. Rylan Miller had some big runs. Hunter Hobbs had some good runs.”
Backup running back Hadley Hill and Hayden Angell carried the ball toward the end of the game.
Running a four-minute drill has been a point of emphasis for the Cougars throughout the offseason to allow them to close out opponents when they get ahead.
“Our run game has been awesome,” Hill said. “I think that’s going to be key for us in the future trying to stay balanced so teams can’t just drop everybody and wait for us to pass the ball. I think they’re going to respect the run enough, which helps open up our pass game on the back side.”
South Fremont’s defense posted its first shutout since 2019.
“We pretty much shut down their run game,” Hill said. “So they had to pass to move the ball on us. We got a little bit of pressure on the quarterback and got him out of the pocket quite a few times. I thought we did a really good job on the back end. We gave up a couple of long pass plays, but kind of bent but never broke when they did hit a couple big pass plays on us.”
The Cougars will go on the road for the first time this season next week when they play at Aberdeen.