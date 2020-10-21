There's a new No. 1 in the 3A state media football poll released Tuesday night.
As expected, perennial No. 1 Sugar-Salem fell from its perch after South Fremont beat the Diggers 27-21. Sugar-Salem is tied for third with Homedale in the 3A poll while unbeaten Kimberly took over the top spot. South Fremont moved into the poll at No. 5.
Rigby remained No. 2 behind Coeur d'Alene in 5A despite an impressive win over conference rival and previous No. 4 Highland.
Skyline and Blackfoot held down the top two spots in 4A, respectively, and North Fremont (No. 2) and Firth (No. 5) maintained their slots in 2A.
Butte County in 1AD1 and Watersprings in 1AD2, received votes.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 8
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (7) 6-0 51 1
2. Rigby (4) 7-0 46 2
3. Rocky Mountain 5-0 35 3
4. Eagle 4-1 17 5
5. Highland 6-2 10 4
Others receiving votes: Capital 4, Post Falls 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (11) 7-1 55 1
2. Blackfoot 6-1 39 2
3. Bishop Kelly 5-1 34 3
4. Pocatello 6-1 21 5
5. Emmett 6-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: Vallivue 6, Nampa 1, Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kimberly (9) 7-0 52 2
2. Fruitland 6-0 30 3
t-3. Sugar-Salem 6-1 22 1
t-3. Homedale (1) 5-1 22 4
5. South Fremont (1) 6-1 20 —
Others receiving votes: Gooding 19.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 7-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 6-0 44 2
3. Melba 5-1 29 3
4. Declo 6-2 21 4
5. Firth 5-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 2, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 5-0 55 1
2. Oakley 7-0 44 2
3. Raft River 6-1 31 3
4. Notus 7-0 22 5
5. Lighthouse Christian 5-2 7 4
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 4, Kamiah 1, Butte County 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (10) 5-0 54 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 45 2
3. Kendrick 5-1 31 3
4. Mullan 6-1 23 4
5. Garden Valley 5-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.