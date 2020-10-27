Sugar-Salem edged back into the top spot in the final state media football poll released Tuesday.
The Diggers, who dropped to third in the 3A poll after losing to South Fremont two weeks, edged Homedale by one point in the rankings this week after winning a Kansas City playoff tiebreaker on Monday with South Fremont and Teton to earn the Mountain Rivers Conference top seed into the state playoffs.
South Fremont finished second in the playoff to advance to state, but did not make the final top-5 rankings.
Rigby remained second behind Coeur d’Alene in 5A, while Skyline and Blackfoot remained atop the 4A rankings, respectively.
North Fremont (No. 2) and Firth (No. 5) retained their rankings in 2A.
The state playoffs begin Friday.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Final
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (8) 7-0 59 1
2. Rigby (5) 8-0 55 2
3. Rocky Mountain 6-0 42 3
4. Eagle 5-1 24 4
5. Highland 7-2 15 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (13) 8-1 65 1
2. Blackfoot 7-1 46 2
3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 40 3
4. Emmett 7-2 30 5
5. Pocatello 6-2 6 4
Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Jerome 2, Middleton 1, Sandpoint 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 51 t-3
2. Homedale (4) 6-1 50 t-3
3. Kimberly (1) 7-1 41 1
4. Gooding (2) 8-1 32 —
5. Fruitland 6-1 16 2
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 8-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 7-0 52 2
3. Melba 6-1 39 3
4. Declo 7-2 25 4
5. Firth 5-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 6-0 65 1
2. Raft River 7-1 50 3
3. Oakley 7-1 36 2
4. Notus 7-0 30 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 5-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Lakeside 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 53 2
3. Kendrick 5-1 35 3
4. Mullan 6-1 28 4
5. Garden Valley 5-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2.
VOTERS: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Jay Tust, KTVB; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.