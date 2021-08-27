The Sugar-Salem football team opened its season with a 20-3 loss to Morgan, Utah, Friday at Madison’s Bobcat stadium.
The Diggers and Trojans were tied 3-3 in the first half. Morgan pulled away, scoring twice in the third quarter, and then scoring three minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Diggers made it into the red zone with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter after quarterback Daniel Neal completed two 20-plus yard passes, but an interception ended the promising drive.
The junior quarterback struggled for much of the night in his first varsity start. He went 9 of 24 for 130 yards with two interceptions.
“I think Danny maybe had a little bit of those first-game jitters,” said Sugar-Salem head coach Tyler Richins. But, we have confidence in him and we know that he’s the type of kid who’s going to go to work and bounce back from it.”
Richins said he doesn’t expect any quarterback to play well in every game.
“Quarterbacks are entitled to a bad game once in a while,” Richins said. “Unfortunately, for us tonight we lost so in his mind he bears some of that responsibility. But, great players figure out how to get better from an experience like this and rebound. I know Danny is one of those kids who’s going to look to improve and be better next week.”
Morgan out-rushed the Diggers 142 yards to 66 and won the turnover battle 3-0.
With over 1,000 students, Morgan will be the biggest school Sugar plays this season. Morgan reached Utah’s 3A State Championship game last season.
“They have things that you can’t coach,” Richins said. “But, I think they’re a well-disciplined team, which is something coaches have a great deal of influence on. When you’re a team who’s disciplined and you’re a team who is big and fast, magical things happen.”
Richins expects his team will look more like itself in the coming weeks.
“There’s a lot of things that we can grow from and learn from and get better from—just getting back to who we are as a team,” Richins said. “We have to establish our run game a little bit better to give Danny some better opportunities in the pass game. We hope to be able to do that next week with Shelley and try to get back to ourselves a little bit.”
In each of Sugar’s championship campaigns the Diggers have lost a game along the way. Richins said he believes his team has the leadership to bounce back.
“We’re not accustomed to losing,” Richins said. “We take it hard. It’s not normal for us. The new kids are eager to get back to ourselves and get back on the path. I told the boys today, ‘this game is just one game on the path to us winning a state championship. Just because we have a setback tonight doesn’t mean we’re doomed to not win one.'"