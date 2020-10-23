Sugar-Salem finished its regular season Friday night winning a nonconference game 42-18 over Mountain Home. It didn’t start out quite that pretty though. The Diggers went down 6-0 on the fourth drive of the game.
After that series the Diggers' defense shut down Mountain Home. Between that score and garbage time the Diggers didn’t allow a score.
“I think it’s kind of our nature trying to get things rolling early,” Sugar-Salem head coach Tyler Richins said. “Getting in a groove to get some momentum, that’s one thing we have to get figured out pretty quick because we can’t wait to get started. It seems to be the last few weeks especially we aren’t waking up until the second or third series. To their credit, our kids did. They woke up, they bounced up and started making great plays on D to shut them down.”
Sugar-Salem's offense started a little slow as well but began to roll during a second scoring drive. The Diggers took a 14-6 lead with 1:53 left in the first quarter and scored 35 unanswered points.
One highlight of that run included an interception by Logan Cutler that he returned for a score.
After losing its first game of the season last week, Sugar-Salem's coaching staff looked at what changes they needed to make. One of those changes was getting Brigham Lee the ball more. After only running a few times on a gadget wildcat play to this point in the season, Lee carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards on Friday.
“Brigham’s a playmaker,” Richins said. “He’s one of our athletes. He’s strong, he’s physical. We just decided that we needed to figure out how to get him more involved in our offense. We love him at tight end — he does a heck of a job there. We just needed to figure out where to get him the ball. We thought, let’s see what he can do and it turned out to be pretty good for us tonight.”
Quarterback Kyzon Garner went seven for 13 for 114 yards and ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Crew Clark led all receivers with three catches for 51 yards.
After South Fremont lost to Teton on Friday, the three teams in the conference finish the regular-season in a three-way tie atop the conference.
Sugar-Salem, Teton and South Fremont will play a tiebreaker on Monday at Madison High School in what is being called a Kansas City-style playoff, where each team starts at the 40-yard line and gets a chance to score against the other until one team finally wins, similar to a college-style overtime.
There are only 1 1/2 playoff seeds out of the Mountain Rivers Conference, so the winner of Monday's tiebreaker will be conference champ and get a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The second-place team qualifies for the postseason, but will play next week. The third team will see its season come to an end.