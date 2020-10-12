Football tradition dictates Fridays are for the preps, Saturdays are for the collegians, and Sundays and Mondays are for the pros.
But this is 2020.
In a heretofore unheard of intrusion on the sanctity of the NFL’s Monday Night Football brand, the Thunder Ridge Titans stomped visiting Madison 33-7 Monday night in a rescheduled game at Thunder Ridge High School.
To call it “Monday Night Football” would be both perfectly accurate and perfectly in violation of trademark and copyright law, so Thunder Ridge senior left guard Kaden Cornelsen simply called it Monday Runday.
Behind Cornelsen and the rest of the Thunder Ridge offensive front, the Titans pounded out 292 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
“We saw they liked to blitz a lot, and so this week we worked on busting a hole so we could hit ‘em hard,” Cornelsen said. “We worked it outside and inside, and we got that done.”
Thunder Ridge got it done on the ground to the tune of 215 yards and three scores, all by senior quarterback Kaysen Isom.
Dutch Driggs and Jaden Sautter added second-half scores, running it in from 5 and 14 yards, respectively.
Despite a steady crosswind blowing from the southwest corner of the field, Madison remained committed to its passing game with 32 pass attempts.
On the first of those attempts, Madison coughed up the ball following a 23 yard reception, with the ball ending up in the opportunistic mitts of Thunder Ridge senior safety Grant Carter Jardine.
The fumble recovery backed up Jardine’s pick-6 one week earlier, and earned him the honor of wearing the team’s silver-and-blue turnover belt out of the halftime locker room.
Jardine and his defensive teammates limited the Madison passing offense to just 139 yards on 13 receptions.
“We had a lot of errors this week in practice, but I feel like that by game time we had put all that behind us and were ready,” Jardine said.
With the two 5A East automatic state berths already secured by Highland and Rigby, Thunder Ridge (3-4, 2-2) will now have to land one of the two at-large berths if it hopes to make state.
The Titans are done with conference play, and their case for the state bracket would be bolstered if they could push over .500 with wins over Hillcrest and Bonneville over the season’s final two weeks.
Thunder Ridge next intrudes on College Football territory with a Saturday home game against Bonneville. That game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.
Madison will also play Saturday, hosting Idaho Falls (0-7) in a battle of winless teams.
THUNDER RIDGE 33, MADISON 7
First quarter
T – Kayden Isom 7 run (run failed) 8:09
Second quarter
T – Isom 1 run (Dutch Driggs from Isom) 11:28
T – Isom 33 run (kick failed) 0:59
Third quarter
T – Driggs 5 run (pass failed) 8:54
T – Jaden Sautter 14 run (Driggs kick)
Fourth quarter
M – Trevor Lucero 1 run (Jeffrey Williams kick) 4:49
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Madison: Lucero 16-35, Valora 8-33, Carson Porter 1-4, Cameron Porter 1-(-5). Thunder Ridge: Isom 22-139, Sautter 13-82, Porter Brizzee 2-30, Bradley Briggs 5-16, Driggs 5-15.
PASSING — Madison: Kieren Valora 13-32-0-139. Thunder Ridge: Isom 2-3-0-37
RECEIVING — Madison: Cam. Porter 4-56, Easton Kirk 3-35, Eli Randall 1-18, Lucero 3-16, Will South 2-14. Thunder Ridge: Parker Norman 2-37.