The final regular season Friday is upon us and that is indeed a milestone for 2020.
A lot of teams are poised for the playoffs and others are probably ready just to move on from the unpredictable season.
Here’s a few storylines.
In a game that means nothing in the standings, Madison and Rigby renew their rivalry. A win for the Bobcats would make their season.
Rigby, coming off its biggest win of the season over Highland to claim the 5A District 5-6 crown, might want to avoid a trap game.
Titans looks for record win
Speaking of 5A teams, Thunder Ridge (4-4), which already set a program record with its four wins, could end up with a winning overall record with a nonconference victory over Hillcrest.
The Knights meanwhile look to rebound from a tough loss to Skyline last week.
Nuclear title up for grabs
The Nuclear Conference title is on the line when North Fremont heads to Firth.
Last year the Huskies held off Firth 28-13.
Both are 3-0 in conference, with Firth cracking the state media poll after winning three straight, including a tight 14-0 victory over upstart West Jefferson.
Another challenge for South Fremont
South Fremont’s win over two-time state champion Sugar-Salem not only shook up the state media poll, it also shook up the Mountain Rivers Conference.
South Fremont 1-0 and 6-1 overall, can’t celebrate too much because Teton is up on Friday and handed the Cougars a loss last season that kept them winless in conference.
Tigers searching for W
Idaho Falls looks to pick up its first win of the season, but it’s going to be a tough task against a Highland team coming off the stinging loss to Rigby.
The Rams (6-2, 2-1) are second in the conference in scoring defense (21.13) only to Rigby (15.86) while the Tigers 12.75 scoring average is the lowest in 5A except for Centennial at 5.60.