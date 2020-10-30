Watersprings didn't need all of its school-record 88 points Friday.
Just most of them.
The Warriors fired the first shot of the 2020 1A/D2 playoff season with an 88-56 win over visiting Hansen at Watersprings High School on Friday.
And the game was everything the score would suggest.
But where to start?
How about the Warriors' 724 yards of total offense on 47 plays?
Or maybe the 80-44 third-quarter lead?
Wait, wait. Then there was the sophomore quarterback who ran for four and threw for four more scores.
Yes. Let's start there.
Sophomore quarterback Jrew Plocher finished his night 7-for-13 with 281 passing yards and four touchdown strikes, adding 103 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
Senior bell cow Matt Almgren got 231 yards and four rushing scores out of his 13 carries, adding a 65-yard receiving touchdown on the first play of the game.
And right there on the left side of the offensive line watching was senior Zac Merkling -- watching the show.
"Oh man," Merkling said with a grin when asked about watching Almgren or Plocher running free to the end zone. "All I'm really thinking is, 'yeah, yeah, touchdown,' every time."
Watersprings scored on 12 of its 14 possessions in the win, holding the Jonathan Camarillo-led Hansen offense to six scores on 12 possessions, though the Huskies added a pair of kickoff return scores to their total.
Camarillo finished with 125 passing yards and 233 more rushing, ran for five touchdowns and threw for one more.
Camarillo, the lone senior on the Hansen roster, closed out his prep career with a 30-yard touchdown as time expired, causing two of the Watersprings assistant coaches to nod approvingly, saying just one word, "respect."
"Our gameplan coming in was, No. 1, to try to stop (Camarillo)," senior Rylee Egersdorf said. "We slowed him down some, but came back with a great night on offense."
Hansen (3-4) closes its 2020 season, and Watersprings (5-2) moves on to face Kendrick (5-1) in the state quarterfinals.
"All I really know about Kendrick is that I think they're ranked, they are big team with a lot of kids," Merkling said. "But that's nothing we can't handle."
WATERSPRINGS 88, HANSEN 56
Hansen 22 8 14 12 -- 56
Watersprings 32 14 34 8 -- 88
First quarter
W - Matt Almgren 65 pass from Jrew Plocher (Almgren run) 11:52
H - Jonathan Camarillo 10 run (Camarillo run) 7:44
W - Plocher 35 run (Almgren run) 5:49
H - Tom Gibson 50 pass from Camarillo (run failed) 4:10
W - Almgren 62 run (Brayden Remer from Plocher) 3:58
W - Plocher 1 run (Peyton West run) :13
H - Gibson 73 kickoff return (Gibson from Camarillo) :00
Second quarter
W - Gavin Tomlinson 48 pass from Plocher (pass failed) 10:01
W - West 56 pass from Plocher (Almgreen from Plocher) 9:40
H - Camarillo 5 run (Camarillo run) :05
Third quarter
W - Plocher 1 run (Almgren run) 11:19
H - Jason Orozco 47 kickoff return (Orozco run) 11:15
W - Almgren 55 run (pass failed) 9:27
W - Almgren 24 run (pass failed) 7:33
W - Plocher 30 run (pass failed) 4:54
H - Camarillo 8 run (pass failed) 2:39
W - Almgren 31 run (Tomlinson run) 1:16
Fourth quarter
W - Robert Canfield 20 pass from Plocher (Rylee Egersdorf run) 2:16
H - Camarillo 51 run (run failed) :28
H - Carmarillo 30 run (no attempt) :00
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING -- Hansen: J. Camarillo 20-233, Orozco 18-82, Gannon Denney 2-11, Salvador Camarillo 1-1. Watersprings: Almgren 13-231, Plocher 7-103, Tomlinson 3-51, West 3-38, Egersdorf 8-20
PASSING -- Hansen: J. Camarillo 12-22-2-125, Gibson 1-2-8 Watersprings: Plocher 7-13-0-281
RECEIVING -- Hansen: Gibson 6-92, Elway Pickett 2-22, Jacob Pittman 3-15, J. Camarillo 1-8, Orozco 1-(-4). Watersprings: Canfield 4-112, Almgren 1-65, West 1-56, Tomlinson 1-48