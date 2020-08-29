Week 1 of high school football is officially in the books. Here are some tidbits in case you missed it.
Diggers get defensive
Sugar-Salem's defense shined against a good Century team on Friday.
Not only did the Diggers recover a fumble in overtime to clinch a 13-7 victory, they kept the Diamondbacks from mounting any significant drives. Century was 1 of 9 on third-down conversions (11.1 percent) and the Diggers nearly doubled the time of possession 31:50 to 16:10.
New dual-threat QB at Madison
Madison came up short against Pocatello 23-20, but the Bobcats unveiled a new dual-threat quarterback in junior Kieren Valora.
Easton Cordero filled the role as the team's main offensive weapon as a senior a year ago, but Valora got the start against Pocatello and finished 25 of 46 for 297 yards and two passing touchdowns and also rushed 23 times for 111 yards.
Madison racked up nearly 500 yards of offense, but Pocatello counted with its kicking game and had the edge with three field goals by Kade Jensen.
Run like the wind
The top two running backs in 4A District 6 each had big season openers.
Tre Kofe of Hillcrest ran for 201 yards on 11 carries and had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the Knights' 56-20 victory over Idaho Falls.
Blackfoot's Teegan Thomas came up big in the Broncos 40-21 win over Thunder Ridge, rushing for 105 yards and two touchdowns and adding 103 receiving yards to go with another 40 yards on kick returns.
Skyline defense earns a shutout
Grizzlies coach Scott Berger said he wasn't sure what to expect in their opener at Minico.
The Spartans have a new offensive coordinator so there was a sense of the unknown.
The Skyline offense did its part, but the defense earned accolades in a 32-0 win.
"What helped is having nine returning starters plus some kids that got some significant playing time last year," Berger said. "The kids dialed in to what we needed defensively."
Brixton Gilbert and Easton Vanderstoep controlled the line and linebackers Karson Jensen, Chandler Robinson and CJ Rheinhart each have returning experience.
The Grizzlies even added a special teams score when Connor Maloney recovered an errant punt snap in the end zone and Skyline pulled away after leading just 6-0 at the half.
Just a little patience
First-year Bonneville coach Kevin Kempf said he went into the new season with his eyes open. The Bees have the youngest team in the area and the learning curve could take some time.
Kempf, the team's former defensive coordinator, said 80 players came out for the program, but experience is limited. In Friday's 56-22 loss to Mt. Crest (UT), Kempf said some players that got on the field had never played football, even at the youth level.
"We knew we'd have our hands full," he said.