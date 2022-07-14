After three years of a new coaching regime, you can generally get a pretty good idea of where that coach is going and how they intend to get there. So with Ryan Looney heading into his fourth season as head men’s basketball coach at Idaho State, what are we to infer from his three-year record of 28-56 overall, and 17-37 in conference play?
Well, you might conclude that Looney’s headed down the same path as his seven immediate predecessors at Idaho State: out the door, with a losing record.
But as Looney and staff prepare to take their 2022-23 team on a three-team exhibition junket to Panama in August, there’s an argument to be made for patience, and here’s why: The job Ryan Looney took on in 2019 has little resemblance to the job he’s trying to do now.
The COVID pandemic prevented all NCAA programs, not just ISU’s, from bringing potential recruits on campus, and kept coaches from going on the road to watch potential recruits and to meet with them and their families.
Meanwhile, the NCAA granted all scholarship players one free transfer without penalty which, added to the already established transfer portal, turned most college basketball players into free agents. And while they were out marketing themselves to what they perceived as better programs, they were also looking into what opportunities were available via the new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules the NCAA put into place, which allows athletes to essentially “sell their brand” to willing partners.
“I think the combination of those things have made the job completely different than it was prior to 2019,” Looney said during a recent sit-down at his Holt Arena office. “It’s a totally different job. Kind of the way I’ve been explaining it is we can sit here and make excuses about it if we don’t like it, but the truth is, we’ve gotta adapt or we’re going to die.”
In Looney’s view, probably the biggest challenge he’s faced in his first three years at Idaho State has been the inability to personally connect with recruits during his first two recruiting seasons.
“For 15 to 18 months, we were not allowed to leave campus to recruit, nor were we allowed to bring somebody to campus to visit,” Looney said. “Those are two huge things in regards to trying to build a program and get the right types of student athletes here… During COVID, everything was done via Zoom, or FaceTime, or telephone call or text message. This past year (after the COVID restrictions were lifted), I can’t tell you how many trips myself or a member of my staff took off campus to see a kid play, to do a home visit, to visit them at their school. Obviously, all the guys that we have that are new coming in in this year were all on official campus visits as well.”
As Looney noted, the ability to create relationships is the ultimate goal of the kind of personal contact coaches and recruits couldn’t have during COVID. Truth be told, the recent mass exodus from the ISU women’s basketball program was at least partially because COVID restrictions prevented recruits from visiting Pocatello before they signed.
“Just the ability to develop a real relationship,” Looney said, referencing the value of face-to-face recruiting. “At the end of the day, that’s the single most important thing in the recruiting process of anybody. I think it’s much, much harder to do through a computer.”
Fortunately for Looney and assistant coach Joe White, they had already developed a personal relationship with one of the key incoming recruits: point guard Miguel Tomley, a transfer from Santa Clara. You can sense when a coach thinks he’s got something special in a new recruit, and Looney, while trying not to “over-promise,” clearly thinks Tomley is going to be a difference-maker. He and White built their relationship with the 6-1 Canadian native while he was still a budding high school player and Looney and White were working in the Seattle area. With the lifting of COVID restrictions, Looney and White were able to capitalize on that pre-existing relationship.
“As soon as he hit the portal, Joe and I hopped on a flight to Seattle, drove across the border and spent a day with Miguel in Canada – which is not something you could do during covid,” Looney said. “And shortly after he came on a visit, and we got it done.”
Looney and his staff appear to be adapting well to the advent of the transfer portal. Six of the 13 scholarship players on this year’s roster came to Pocatello via the portal: Center Kolby Lee, forwards Jared Rodriguez, Daxton Carr and Jay Nagle, plus guards Brock Mackenzie and Tomley.
Looney is looking forward to seeing how his newcomers mesh with his returners during the upcoming games in Panama City. The Bengals will play against the Guatemalan National Team on Aug. 1, the Panamanian U-21 national team on Aug. 2, and an as-yet undetermined team on Aug. 4. He’s particularly intrigued by Lee, the BYU transfer from Meridian; Mackenzie, who he recruited to Point Loma Nazarene where he coached prior to ISU; and Nagle, a 6-foot-9 transfer from UC Santa Barbara.
Of Lee, who sat out last season while his wife finished school at BYU, Looney said, “Slowly, day by day, he’s getting more dominant as he gets in better shape. I have just seen some glimpses of some days where he might be able to be a significant presence in the post in the Big Sky.”
Mackenzie played in every game for Looney as a freshman at Point Loma, all the way to the Division II national championship game. He’s a two-time all-conference performer at that level and averaged over 18 points a game one season for the Sea Lions.
Nagle, meanwhile, is a long, athletic forward who shot over 40 percent from 3-point range one season at UCSB. “He is a high-level passer, which we haven’t necessarily had since I’ve been here,” said Looney. “So I think he has a chance to do some special things for us.”
While Looney and staff are figuring out how to maneuver the portal, they remain largely on the sidelines in the NIL world. Looney says it’s really up to the individual athletes to develop the relationships with potential benefactors. That’s probably another way of saying ISU hasn’t seen the creation of a “collective,” like those at Power 5 schools where literally millions of dollars are raised to parcel out to the most influential athletes.
ISU clearly operates in another athletic universe from those schools, and Looney says the ability to raise money for little things like computers and TV screens has been more of a priority for his staff since their arrival. The Cage Club, which serves as kind of the basketball program’s “slush fund” for special needs, was virtually bereft when Looney and staff arrived. It’s now healthy enough that Looney says his program is past the need to raise money for basic equipment.
In fact, he says, his program is much healthier in many ways since the end of COVID restrictions and the evolution of his staff’s approach to the changing world around them. It’s time, he says, to start winning.
“We’ve gotten to recruit normally, we now have a budget, “ he said, “if we can’t win now, there is no excuse.”