Former Idaho State and Bonneville High volleyball star Haylie Keck will rejoin the program as an assistant coach.
"It's a big change but it has been great so far," Keck said. "It's been super fun and I've enjoyed spending my time with Sammi and Robbie just learning a new path of volleyball."
Keck earned an array of achievements during her time as a Bengal including finishing No. 10 in the Big Sky Conference in digs with 2,206, No. 1 all-time ISU digs, and No. 5 in all-time aces. She finished No. 1 in single season digs with 683 (2018) and No. 6 in single season service aces with 44 (2017).
Although it will be her first time at the collegiate level, Keck isn't shy from the coaching game.
"I've been coaching since I was in high school," Keck explained. "Just younger kids. Never at the collegiate level. I didn't think I wanted to do it but then Sammi came along and I just really loved her coaching style. I had a great time my senior year and when she offered me the job I was like 'Wow actually, I would like to be a coach like you so it would be great to learn from you.'"
Keck started working towards earning her master's degree in Athletic Administration this fall.
After coaching her for a year, Head Coach Sammi Stuart got to know Keck and realized a connection between her and the coaching staff.
"I like the knowledge that she has as a volleyball player," Stuart said. "The more I got to know her and coach her over the last year, she was able to bring stuff to the table that's very similar to what Robbie and I are doing. So that's a big deal when you start adding staff is how they fit in with what you're doing and everything that she would talk to me about as far as passing or defense or hitting was kind of what we were already trying to do. I think adding her was a no brainer."