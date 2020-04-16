Bill Hawkins, former Madison High boys basketball coach, will be inducted into the Idaho High School Activities Association’s Hall of Fame.
Hawkins, along with Tracy Leinen of Boise High, were named Thursday as the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, and will be honored at ceremonies during the 41st annual Hall of Fame banquet August 5 at the Boise Centre in downtown Boise. Ticket information will be posted on the IHSAA website in May.
Other awards to be presented at the banquet include the Dick Fleischmann Memorial Award, the Wes Lowe Memorial Award and the Duane D. Wolfe Memorial Award. Distinguished Service Awards for each of the six activity districts, the Spirit of Sport Award and Official of the Year will also be presented. Those recipients will be announced at a later date.
Hawkins spent 29 years as the head boys basketball coach at Madison High School and created a dynasty. During his career at Madison, his teams advanced to the state tournament 22 times, earning 15 trophies, including five state championships. During that time Hawkins was also a leader in numerous professional organizations including the Sixth District Coaches Association and the Idaho State Coaches Association. He was named Idaho Basketball Coach of the Year five times, earned the Distinguished Coach of the Year award, and was presented with the Hugh Brady Award for Outstanding Service.
In her 35 years in education, Leinen has impacted thousands of young people and was instrumental in the growth, promotion and advancement of the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association.
Before being named Boise High School athletic director in 1998, Leinen spent 12 years coaching a variety of sports including girls basketball, volleyball and softball. She earned numerous coaching awards including district coach of the year seven times.