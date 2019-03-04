McKay Cannon played out the final scene of a childhood dream on Friday, playing his final home game with his beloved BYU Cougars.
Cannon, the all-time scoring leader in Shelley boys basketball history and former Post Register All Area Player of the Year, walked out of the tunnel at BYU's Mariott Center for the final time on Senior Night in front of 13,095 in Provo, Utah.
Cannon started and played a team-high 36 minutes during an 87-73 win over San Diego, finishing with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Cannon's next game for the 19-12 Cougars will be Saturday in Las Vegas in the quarterfinal round of the West Coast Conference championships.
Madison graduate and Southern Idaho guard Jaxon Edelmayer totaled 20 points over two Region 18 tournament games this past weekend, scoring 11 on Friday in an 84-76 win over the SLCC Bruins, and nine Saturday in a 76-69 loss to Snow in the championship game.
CSI (24-8) can still make the NJCAA tournament if it wins a play-in game Saturday.
Blackfoot product Jarod Greene helped North Idaho close the regular season 27-2, finishing with 15 points and three rebounds during a 125-76 win over Columbia Basin on Wednesday.
The Cardinals claimed the top seed in the NWAC East Division and will open the conference tournament Thursday against Clackamas.
Montana Western forward and Firth grad Connor Burkhart played the final game of his season Wednesday, finishing with nine points and three rebounds during a 94-74 loss to Lewis-Clark State. Burkhart’s Bulldogs finished 9-21.
Women’s basketball
Big Bend forward Hannah Wilson stacked 20 points and eight rebounds on the Walla Walla Warriros on Wednesday, helping Big Bend close the regular season with a 66-61 win.
Leah Dougherty (Madison) and Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) each added five points in the win for the 25-4 Vikings.
BBCC won the conference’s East Division and will open NWAC postseason play Saturday against Mt. Hood.
Treasure Valley sophomore and Challis graduate Tara Chamberlain had a game-best 11 rebounds during the regular season finale Wednesday, helping the Chukars rout Columbia Basin 90-61.
TVCC finished the season at 13-15.
Ririe grad and Westminster College guard Sicilee Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds Friday during a 63-60 road loss to Dixie State.
Williams and the rest of the Griffins earned the No. 2 seed in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, and open the RMAC tournamjent tonight against Western State.
Snake River graduate Alyssa Crumley played her final game with Utah State-Eastern on Friday, finishing with eight points and two steals during a 61-48 loss to the Salt Lake Bruins. USU-Eastern closes the season at 18-11.
West Jefferson graduate and Seattle Pacific junior Jade Skidmore had five points and five rebounds Thursday during a 60-53 loss to Western Oregon. Skidmore’s Hawks finished off the regular season this week, compiling an 8-19 record.
Also wrapping up her season this past week, Ririe graduate Kaylee Brown had a team-best nine points for Northwest College (4-26) on Friday during an 81-39 season-ending loss to Casper.
The College Notebook will begin to introduce athletes competing in spring sports in one week, including baseball, softball, golf, and outdoor track and field.