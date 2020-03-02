Four of the 11 teams in the Bonneville Youth Soccer League were recently crowned champions in tournaments in St. George, Utah. The Rage FC Tournament and the Ice Breaker Tournament were played Feb. 14 – 18.
The ’08 Strikers Girls won the Silver Division at the Rage FC Tournament. The Strikers outscored their four opponents by a combined score of 10-0 with the team registering four shutouts and six different players scoring the 10 goals.
Fusion Santos FC ’03 Boys played four games in the Silver U17 Division and only allowed one point to be scored against the team, winning the first two games in shutouts with scores of 4-0 and 1-0 followed by a 2-1 win and a 4-0 shutout in the final for a first-place finish.
IF United ’04 Boys went undefeated to claim the title of Champions of the Silver Division of the Ice Breaker Soccer Tournament. The boys played in the U16 age group and won 4 -1, 2-1 and 1-0 in the final to finish in first place.
IFFC ’05 Premiere Boys started the Rage FC Tournament with a 2-2 tie but followed up the next day with 6-2 and 1-0 wins and a played a shutout final with a 4-0 win to claim first place.