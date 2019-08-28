LOGAN, Utah — With fall camp over and most of the spots on the depth chart shored up, Utah State’s football team can turn its focus to its season opener.
The Aggies kick off their 122nd season on the road against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest on Friday. Opening kickoff from BT&T Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
The Aggies are hungry to build off last year’s success. USU matched its single-season school record with 11 wins in 2018 and shattered several single-season records, including scoring offense (47.5 points per game) and total offense (497.4 yards per game).
Despite only returning two full-time starters from their record-setting offense, quarterback Jordan Love is confident the Aggies can be elite on that side of the ball.
“Our offense can do the exact same things even better,” Love said during Monday’s press conference. “... We’re super excited to get out there and just show out. Coming off last year, obviously, we got a lot of hype for our team. I don’t think people are understanding what we’re going to do this year. It’s going to be a special season and a real big thing. I can’t say much because we’re just going to get out there and show you what we can do.”
What were the biggest strides USU’s offense made during fall camp?
“People are getting the pace down,” Love said. “It’s about learning the offense and getting comfortable with it. That’s the one thing we got a lot better at, was getting comfortable with the offense and knowing what we need to be doing every play. Obviously, we’re going to continue to get better with that once the season starts and we get into some real game experience.”
Real game experience will be especially valuable on the offensive line, which only returns one starter in Alfred Edwards) and one other athlete, Demytrick Ali’ifua, who has taken more than 100 snaps at the college level.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Aggies will be starting a pair of redshirt freshmen in right guard Karter Shaw and right tackle Andy Koch, one sophomore in Edwards, the left tackle, and two juniors in Ali’ifua, the center, and left guard Ty Shaw.
USU head coach Gary Andersen feels this core group of offensive linemen has the potential to be special during their time in Logan.
“We were all in with these kids in January and we’re still all in with them,” Andersen said. “I’m excited to see them play. This will be a stiff test for them walking into that situation and setting with that (Wake Forest) defensive front. It’s going to be fun to see what they can do and how they hold up ... They’re young and we expect them to be good. The sooner they mature and show that they can do it, we can be special. Those five guys are going to have to get it done. We have eight of them that we feel pretty good about.”
Another position group Andersen is excited to see in action is the wide receiver corps. This was probably the hardest spot to decide, in terms of the depth chart, during fall camp, Andersen said.
Utah graduate transfer Siaosi Mariner and All-American kickoff returner Savon Scarver have emerged as the starting outside receivers, while dangerous slot target Jordan Nathan should make his 19th career start against the Demon Deacons. Junior college transfer Derek Wright and freshman Ajani Carter are listed as the primary backups at the outside receiver position.
“There was a lot of competition at wide receiver and there still is a lot of competition at wideout,” Andersen said. “That will become more clear as you play a game to see exactly when the ball gets in certain kids’ hands, what takes place, who the playmakers are.”
As for the defensive side of the ball, senior defensive tackle Devon Anderson said “we all came together as far as completely learning the defense” during the second half of fall camp. “Not many mistakes were made, everybody knew their assignments and we finished strong.”
The Aggies are brimming with confidence defensively. Not only does USU welcome back seven returning starters, but several key reserves and a collection of players that ultimately accounted for 41 passes broken up, 25.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and nine forced fumbles from a year ago.
With the addition of Power 5 graduate transfers Nick Heninger (Utah, defensive end) and Terin Adams (Arizona State, cornerback) the Aggies have gotten even better defensively. Anderson raved about USU’s defensive depth.
“If I go down or somebody else goes down, it’s not going to be a panic,” he said. “We believe in every guy in our room — the defensive line, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. We believe the ones, twos, and threes all can do the same as the ones. That’s the No. 1 thing going into the season, is that we have depth and people that know what they’re doing.”