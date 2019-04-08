Idaho State men's basketball player Gary Chivichyan is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told the Journal on Sunday. Chivichyan said he is weighing his options as ISU finds its next head coach, adding he "can very likely return" to Idaho State for his final college season.
Chivichyan is the second ISU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, after it was announced March 26 that head coach Bill Evans will not have his contract renewed for an eighth season. ISU guard Brandon Boyd entered the transfer portal in late March and has since been contacted by at least 20 Division I programs.
Both players plan to wait until ISU hires a new head coach to make a decision regarding their future and both may opt to return to Idaho State.
In three-plus seasons at ISU, Chivichyan has nearly reached the top of the school's 3-point shooting charts. The 6-foot-5 wing ranks fourth in ISU history with 175 made 3-pointers, fourth with 433 3-point attempts and seventh with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 40.4.
Chivichyan is on pace to break ISU's record for career 3-pointers made if he plays at least 27 games next season.
Chivichyan has one season of eligibility remaining. If he transfers, he would do so as a graduate student.