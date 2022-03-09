LAS VEGAS — It’s been well documented that Aggie guard Max Shulga is from Ukraine.
The Utah State reserve is from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine and where a lot of destruction has taken place by Russia during their invasion of the country. Shulga is in daily contact with his family.
Shulga has not done any interviews with the media, but the university did release a video last week with the USU guard talking about what he is dealing with.
Before Wednesday’s first-round Mountain West Conference Tournament game against Air Force, the Aggies had a visit from a member of the opponent in the locker room. It touched USU head coach Ryan Odom, who began his opening remarks addressing the gesture.
“I want to share a quick story,” Odom said. “I was standing in the locker room, in the coaches' locker room before the game, by myself, the teams were out there warming up. One of their (Falcons) assistant coaches came in to deliver a gift for Max, and just offering their thoughts and prayers. There were some Ukrainian cookies that they baked, and what an amazing gesture.
“... I just wanted to thank them.”
The Aggies won the game, 83-56, to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Shulga had a strong showing off the bench with 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting, making a trio of 3-pointers. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out an assist and came up with a steal in 16 minutes of action.
“I’ve got a ton of respect for that guy,” USU forward Brandon Horvath said of Shulga. “Just what he's going through, I can't even imagine every day waking up, talking to his family, not knowing what's going on. He's been playing great for us, like coach said, recently. We just need him to keep doing that. So prayers out to everybody in his family.”
Shulga has had back-to-back games with 11 points and is 6 of 7 from beyond the arc in those two outings. For the season, the sophomore is averaging 4.4 points for the Aggies. He has played in 30 games, starting two and is one of only three USU players to see action in every MW game this season, joining Horvath and Justin Bean.
Air Force head coach Joe Scott was asked about his team giving Shulga cookies.
“I think, obviously, everyone knows what's going on within Ukraine, and it's hard to watch and see," Scott said. "And then when you see that someone, and he's not the only one playing college basketball from Ukraine, but when you see a guy like him who's playing his tail off, who's really been playing well for them lately, and then you put it in context with what he has to be — obviously, I have no idea what he could be going through in that regard.
“But one of our assistant coaches' friends is a pretty good baker and made some cookies for him to give with Ukrainian colors to sort of, you know, just let them know — let him know that there's people out there that know what he's going through and are extremely supportive. I think everybody is extremely supportive.”
It was a gesture that certainly made an impact on the Aggies.
“Obviously, Max has been going through a ton individually,” Odom said. “His family lives right in Kyiv, and we all followed what's going on, you know, there right now. And it breaks our hearts. He's handled it with grace. He's handled it, you know, as well as anyone could possibly do it. And his play has elevated. I just wanted to say publicly that his teammates and his coaches love him. And, you know, it really did touch us, you know, that Air Force did that. They didn't have to do that, and I really appreciate them doing that.”