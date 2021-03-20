First team
Mattie Olson, jr. G, Skyline
The player: Only a junior, Olson developed into one of the best scorers in the state this season. She averaged 20.6 points per game on 45% shooting, leading the Grizzlies to a 4A District 6 tournament title and into the state tournament for the first time since 2007. There, Skyline won the consolation title, in large part because Olson recorded scoring outings of 13 points, 20 points and 23 points. Keep an eye on Olson next year — she’ll be one of the very best players in Idaho.
What coaches said: “She’s a great shooter. She hit shots. But she’s very quick to get to the basket. Even though she’s undersized a little bit, she’s very good around the basket, getting layups and jump stops. I think that’s probably the thing that impresses me the most — her skill and moves around the basket.” — Bonneville coach Andy Trane
Macy Larsen, jr. G, Hillcrest
The player: If Olson is the best scorer in District 6, Larsen is likely the second-best. The junior guard averaged 18 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season, which made her a dynamic scorer and an effective distributor. Larsen set a number of Hillcrest records this season: Points in a single game (41), three-pointers in a single game (7) and consecutive free throws made (28). The Knights failed to make an appearance at state, falling in districts, but they might not have gotten even that far without the all-around contributions from their junior guard.
What coaches said: “She’s a scorer. She knows how to score…. She did some amazing things this year. Was able to score points, was able to keep her game in some pretty close games. Even taking third place in districts and making a deep run into the district tournament. I felt like a lot of that was because she plays she way she does.” — Skyline coach Ty Keck
Lauren Davenport, sr. G, Thunder Ridge
The player: If you watched Davenport play this season, it was easy to tell why she’s signed to play at Boston University. For one, she averaged a team-best 12.2 points per game and pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, but she also gave the Titans the scoring punch they needed to take second place at the 5A state tournament, the third-year program’s first appearance at state.
What coaches said: “She’s pretty tall. She’s got a fast release. She does shoot deep sometimes. Her length made it hard to block her shot, so if she was on, it was pretty tough to stop her. She’s also a great defensive player.” — Rigby coach Troy Shippen
Hadley Humpherys, jr. F, Blackfoot
The player: The interior anchor for an upstart Blackfoot squad, Humpherys controlled things around the basket — on both ends of the floor. She scored 12 points per game, snared 10.7 rebounds per game and shot an efficient 52.3% from the floor, which helped the Broncos rebound from a rough start to the season and top Century in the 4A state championship game in Nampa. The Broncos’ opponents made a concerted effort to limit Humpherys' production, but seldom were they successful, in large part because she commanded so much attention on the block.
What coaches said: “She’s a stout girl. She’s strong — very, very strong. We try to tell our kids, ‘Look, she loves to score from the baseline side. You’ve got to take that away. Make her go middle.’ Hadley would set her body up to when she received the ball, they couldn’t stop her. They couldn’t keep her off that baseline.” — Alan Sargent, Hillcrest
Mardee Fillmore, sr. F, Sugar-Salem
The player: If you want to understand how Sugar-Salem rolled through the regular season and earned a sixth-straight appearance at the 3A state tournament, meet Fillmore. A senior signed to play at Utah State Eastern, Fillmore averaged 11.4 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Diggers, who fell to Timberlake in the 3A state title game. Still, Fillmore propelled her team all season, which is a big reason why she has extended her career to the collegiate level.
What coaches said: “She’s really physically strong, and she’s fast for a post. So she runs the floor really well, and she’s a good defender. She’s just overall, a great post player.” — Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley
Second team
Paige Clark, sr. F, Thunder Ridge: Clark scored 9.1 points per game and collected 5.7 rebounds per game for the Titans, providing valuable rim protection and a steady hand all season.
Riley Moore, sr. G, Mackay: A quick, reliable point guard for consolation champion Mackay, Moore showed this season why she likely could have hung with clubs from larger conferences if given the opportunity.
Brooke Donnelly, sr. G, Rigby: Donnelly spaced the floor in an effective way for the Trojans, who rallied from a first-round state loss to capture a third-place trophy, in large part because Donnelly produced 11.3 points per game on 35.3% shooting from distance.
Sydnee Hunt, sr. G, Bonneville: A large senior class’ departure left Hunt to lead a young Bonneville team, and she did just that, posting team-highs in points (13.7), rebounds (5.5) and assists (3.3).
Kianna Wright, jr. F, Blackfoot: The Broncos captured their first state title in program history largely thanks to their post production, a good chunk of which came from Wright, who delivered 11 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Honorable mention: Dallas Sutton (Ririe), Aspen Caldwell (Thunder Ridge), Izzy Arave (Blackfoot), Prairie Caldwell (Blackfoot) Brinley Cannon (Shelley), McKell Parkinson (Madison), Calyn Wood (Idaho Falls), Esperanza Vergara (Blackfoot), Drew Chapman (Skyline), Sierra John (Thunder Ridge), Sophie Anderson (Skyline), Kennedy Stenquist (Thunder Ridge), Hailey Barker (Firth), Lacey Dalling (West Jefferson), Kiya McAffee (Butte County)