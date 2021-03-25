The final installment of Idaho girls basketball post season awards has arrived. This time, it’s the all-state lists, which are compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
District 6 brought home several selections, including from Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum, who won the 4A Coach of the Year honor for guiding the Broncos to their first state title in her first year in the position. Junior Hadley Humpherys also represented the Broncos with a first-team pick, while Izzy Arave won second-team honors.
Humpherys (12 points and 10.7 rebounds) and Arave (8.3 points, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals) represented key cogs in the Broncos’ state title team.
Skyline’s Mattie Olson (first team) and Hillcret’s Macy Larsen (second team) also represented District 6 at the 4A classification. They also doubled as two of the best scorers in the area: Olson tallied 20.6 points per game, while Larsen registered 17.9 a game.
At the 5A level, Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer won Coach of the Year, guiding the Titans to the state championship game in the program’s third year. Senior guard Lauren Davenport, a Boston signee who scored 12.2 points per game, was selected to the first team. Fellow Titan Aspen Caldwell (10.5 points, 5 rebounds) landed on the second team, as did Rigby guard Tylie Jones (14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds).
Sugar-Salem accounted for all of our area’s representation at the 3A level. Mardee Fillmore (11.4 points, 7.0 rebounds per game) was chosen for first-team honors, and Hailey Harris (10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds) was selected to the second team, helping the Diggers win second place at state.
Ririe’s Dallas Sutton was District 6’s lone selection on the 2A list, landing on the second team for averaging 10.9 points and 2.9 steals per game on a Ririe team that returned to state this season.
Butte County’s Kiya McAffee made a cameo on the 1AD2 second team. She averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game this season.
At the 1AD2 classification, Mackay had two players selected: Riley Moore (first team) and Trinity Seefried (second team). Moore posted 14.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 steals per game, while Seefried notched 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.