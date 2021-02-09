BLACKFOOT – It may have been the most important game of the year for the Blackfoot Broncos, but they didn't show any emotion as they went about their business against Hillcrest in Tuesday's 4A District tournament game.
It was important because the loser would see its season come to an end.
The Broncos ran through, around and over the Knights and seemed to score at will on the way to a convincing 59-40 win. With the victory, Blackfoot now plays Skyline on Wednesday. A Bronco win would set up an if-necessary game on Thursday for the district's automatic berth to the state tournament.
Eighth Blackfoot players got into the score book, with four finishing in double figures, Brianna Wright with 16, Hadley Humpherys had 13, Esperanza Vergara added 13 and Prairie Caldwell chipped in with 10 points.
The Broncos established their offense and defense and quickly opened up a 10-point advantage at 14-4, although the Knights would close with a pair of buckets.
Nothing came easy for Hillcrest, which tried to go inside only to find Humpherys and Wright waiting to either grab the ball, tip the ball away or rebound and start the fast break.
Blackfoot (17-6) led 43-25 entering the fourth quarter and Hillcrest never recovered.
Macy Larsen led the Knights (11-13) with 17 points.
BLACKFOOT 59, HILLCREST 40
Hillcrest 6 13 6 15 -- 40
Blackfoot 16 12 15 16 -- 59
HILLCREST -- Niyah Lugo 5, Macy Larsen 17, Brooke Cook 8, Aspen Cook 10.
BLACKFOOT -- Tylar Dalley 2, Yoleni Navarrette 1, Hadley Humperys 13, Izzy Arave 2, Prairie Caldwell 10, Kianna Wright 16, Esperanza Vergara 13, Marlee Pieper 2