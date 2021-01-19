If you aren't paying attention to the Blackfoot girls, you might be missing out.
In this week's state media poll, released Tuesday afternoon, the Broncos rose to the top spot in 4A, and for good reason. Last week, Blackfoot went 3-0, with wins over Hillcrest, Century and most notably, 5A power Thunder Ridge.
That will earn you some votes.
Elsewhere, Sugar-Salem maintained its hold on the top spot in 3A, as did Ririe in 2A. In 1A-D2, Mackay leapt into the top five, securing a spot at No. 4.
Check out the rest of the poll below.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (5) 13-1 37 2
2. Mountain View 10-1 33 1
3. Rigby (1) 14-2 26 4
4. Boise (3) 4-0 17 -
5. Meridian 9-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Thunder Ridge 9.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (5) 13-4 38 2
2. Preston (2) 14-5 30 1
3. Century (1) 12-6 28 4
4. Middleton (1) 9-1 24 3
5. Burley 12-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 44 1
2. Timberlake (1) 11-2 37 2
3. Parma 10-4 20 5
4. Snake River 13-3 15 3
5. Bonners Ferry 9-3 11 4
Others receiving votes: American Falls 8.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (8) 16-1 43 1
2. Cole Valley Christian (1) 12-1 34 2
3. Grangeville 12-3 26 4
4. Melba 14-2 19 3
5. West Jefferson 10-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Valley 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 15-0 45 1
2. Prairie 13-1 35 2
3. Grace 13-1 28 3
4. Genesee 9-2 14 5
5. Liberty Charter 12-1 6 -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Murtaugh 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 13-1 45 1
2. Kendrick 12-3 33 3
3. Tri-Valley 11-2 28 2
4. Mackay 11-3 13 -
5. Camas County 7-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 5, Carey 1.
Voters: Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Greg Woods, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.