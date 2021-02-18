The Rigby girls moved on to the 5A state semifinals with a 56-36 win over Post Falls Thursday afternoon in Nampa.
Here, sports reporter Greg Woods discusses the game and what it means for the Trojans.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
