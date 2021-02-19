IMG_2937.jpeg

Thunder Ridge's Aspen Caldwell looks for space Friday night against Coeur d'Alene.

 Greg Woods

The Thunder Ridge girls moved on to Saturday's 5A state championship game with a win over Coeur d'Alene, while Rigby fell to Mountain View on Friday.

Here, sports reporter Greg Woods discusses the games and what they mean for both teams.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.