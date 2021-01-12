Idaho’s girls basketball season has been underway for weeks now, but for the first time this year, the state media poll has been released.
Sample sizes may be small, admittedly. Still, several contenders have emerged at each classification.
Thunder Ridge and Rigby are No. 3 and No. 4 in 5A while Sugar-Salem (3A) and Ririe (2A) top their respective polls.
Blackfoot is No. 2 behind Preston in the 4A rankings.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 9-0 40
2. Coeur d’Alene (1) 12-1 36
3. Thunder Ridge (2) 13-1 27
4. Rigby 12-2 26
5. Meridian 8-2 9
Others receiving votes: Boise 5, Rocky Mountain 4, Eagle 3.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (7) 13-4 46
2. Blackfoot 10-4 29
3. Middleton (1) 6-0 23
4. Century (1) 10-5 21
5. Burley 9-4 20
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 6, Skyline 3, Mountain Home 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 13-1 47
2. Timberlake (3) 8-2 34
3. Snake River 12-2 30
4. Bonners Ferry 7-2 16
5. Parma 8-4 8
Others receiving votes: American Falls 4, Filer 4, Gooding 4, Kimberly 2, Marsh Valley 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (7) 14-1 42
2. Cole Valley Christian (2) 10-1 35
3. Melba (1) 13-1 33
4. Grangeville 9-3 21
5. West Jefferson 10-3 8
Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Nampa Christian 3, North Fremont 2, New Plymouth 1, West Side 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (10) 12-0 50
2. Prairie 11-1 37
3. Grace 12-1 25
4. Butte County 12-2 16
5. Genesee 7-2 8
Others receiving votes: Liberty Charter 5, Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Rimrock 2, Raft River 1, Shoshone 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 11-1 46
2. Tri-Valley 9-1 35
3. Kendrick 9-3 27
4. Garden Valley (1) 5-2 15
5. Camas County 7-2 10
Others receiving votes: Carey 6, Clark Fork 4, Mackay 3, Dietrich 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.
Voters: Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Greg Woods, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman