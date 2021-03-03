Idaho's girls basketball season has come to an end, but the awards are just now trickling in.
The High Country Conference released its all-conference list on Wednesday. Notably, Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum was named Coach of the Year in her first season at the helm, and Rigby's Tylie Jones won Player of the Year honors. Check out the rest of the teams below.
Coach of the Year: Raimee Odum, Blackfoot
Player of the Year: Tylie Jones, Rigby
First team: Mattie Olson (Skyline), Hadley Humpherys (Blackfoot), Lauren Davenport (Thunder Ridge), Macy Larsen (Hillcrest), Brooke Donnelly (Rigby), Izzy Arave (Blackfoot)
Second team: Sydnee Hunt (Bonneville), Aspen Caldwell (Thunder Ridge), Paige Clark (Thunder Ridge), Brinley Cannon (Shelley), McKell Parkinson (Madison)
Honorable mention: Kianna Wright (Blackfoot), Esperanza Vergara (Blackfoot), Kennedy Robertson (Idaho Falls), Grace Dow (Madison), Drew Chapman (Skyline), Kennedy Stenquist (Thunder Ridge), Sierra John (Thunder Ridge), Sophia Anderson (Skyline), Charli Cook (Madison), Calyn Wood (Idaho Falls)