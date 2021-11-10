Two days before the start of the girls high school basketball season, Hillcrest standout point guard Macy Larsen signed her letter of intent to play college ball at Colorado Mesa.
Larsen noted finally putting her name to paper and securing her future on the court and in the classroom was a bit of a relief.
"I can't really explain it," Larsen said after Wednesday's ceremony before friends, family and teammates in the school's media center. "I don't have to worry about college and I can just have fun my senior year."
Larsen, who's been playing basketball since first grade, said she started thinking seriously about playing in college as a sophomore and began contacting college coaches and various programs over the past year.
Colorado Mesa reached out after a camp and Larsen visited the campus in April.
"They have a really good winning program," Larsen said.
Colorado Mesa is an NCAA Division II school in Grand Junction, Colorado, and a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The women's basketball team this week was picked second in the conference preseason poll after finishing 14-8 a year ago.
Larsen said she started gaining confidence during her sophomore year and put up impressive numbers as a junior, averaging 18 points, 5.3 rebounds, and four assists last season while setting numerous school records, including points in a game (41), 3-pointers in a game (7) and consecutive free throws made (28).
Larsen said she hasn't chosen a field of study, but plans to focus on general classes next year.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000