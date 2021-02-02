Madison’s girls basketball team won its 5A District 5-6 opener Tuesday beating Highland 39-23 in Rexburg.
The Bobcats and Rams combined for 29 points in the first half, but the Bobcats started to heat up.
Madison’s hot shooting led them to win the third quarter 16-5. Highland couldn’t recover.
McKell Parkinson led the way with 16 points. She scored 13 of those points in the second half.
“McKell Parkinson played really well,” Madison head coach Traci Peterson said. “She hit a couple of shots. We moved the ball a little bit better and basically just hit shots.”
The win earns Madison a matchup with Thunder Ridge Thursday in Idaho Falls. The Titans beat the Bobcats by double digits in both of their regular season matchups.
“They’re quick,” Peterson said. “They’re really good shooters. We’re going to have to play really good defense.”
MADISON 39, HIGHLAND 23
Madison 4 12 16 7— 39
Highland 7 6 5 5— 23
MADISON -- Whitney Wasden 2, Tori Gillette 4, Charlie Cook 3, Grace Dow 10, McKell Parkinson 16, Sidney Parker 4.
HIGHLAND -- Richards 2, Bell 4, Homer 1, Baldwin 2, Bell 1, Maughan 6, Thayne 4, Francis 3.