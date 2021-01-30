Crystal Dayley could tell something was off when halftime rolled around. Her Sugar-Salem girls team had won more than a dozen straight, including a 30-point rout over this same South Fremont team, but at the break this night, the Diggers led the Cougars by just two.
She knew there were a few tangible ways to explain these strange circumstances. It was senior night, so she started a few seniors who usually come off the bench. This was also Sugar-Salem’s first home game under Idaho’s revised Stage 2 COVID guidelines, which allow for 40% capacity at high school games.
Things felt, well, weird.
“It was almost like they didn’t know how to play in front of fans,” Dayley said.
Over the next hour on Jan. 23, the Diggers snapped out of it, rolling to a 50-20 win over the visiting Cougars. They stayed unbeaten in 3A District 6 play and moved to 19-1 on the season.
Even so, Dayley sensed something more troubling developing.
Her team, she noticed, was playing down to its opponents. The South Fremont win was only the latest example. The Diggers were making a habit out of recognizing that their opponent was overmatched, so they weren’t playing as hard, weren’t taking every matchup as seriously.
This wasn’t the way the Diggers wanted to wrap up the regular season, not with revenge on their mind and targets on their backs, but the good news was that they were learning these lessons in wins.
“It was good for us last week to have a couple close first halves, and to realize that we’ve got to play to our level,” Dayley said. “We can’t overlook anyone. We’ve got to show up each night if we want to keep winning.”
How they’ve won, and why they feel more fired up to do it this postseason, bears explaining.
Most importantly, Sugar-Salem has done a lot of it. Counting forward since 2015, the Diggers’ finishes at the 3A state tournament look like this: Championship, missed state, second place, championship, championship, consolation win. That’s three state titles in six seasons.
Even last season, when the Diggers won the consolation title, they were coming off an undefeated regular season. This year, outside of a loss to Skyline back on Dec. 12, they’re doing the same.
“It’s a program that’s built on a culture of winning,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said.
The biggest culprit behind Sugar-Salem’s winning standard, at least this season, might be its depth. Mardee Fillmore and Hailey Harris lead the scoring charge, averaging 11.2 and 10.5 points per game respectively, but Katie Miller (8.9 points), Kennedy Gillette (7.3 points) and Natalyah Nead (6.2 points) all spread out the scoring in ways that keep opponents guessing.
Meg Fillmore, one of two starting sophomore guards, averages north of three assists per game and you really get a sense of the way the Diggers do business.
“I think everyone knows their roles, and that’s a really important part,” said Kennedy Gillette, the team’s other starting sophomore guard, “whether it’s assisting, shooting, being a cheerleader. I think everyone knows what their job is, and it helps us to all get the job done together. All of us can score. We’re all scorers. I think that’s what makes us so great.”
What makes this approach so effective isn’t just that, though. For one, it keeps all nine players engaged.
“We’re all waiting to get passed the ball,” Harris said. It also keeps everyone fresh. That, in turn, enables the Diggers to play their style.
Sugar-Salem isn’t hiding anything. The Diggers want to run. They want to snag rebounds, force turnovers and race into transition, where they’re at their best.
“Our defense is our best offense sometimes,” Dayley said.
That may be true, but Sugar-Salem’s defense has been remarkable in its own right. Before every game, Dayley gives her team a goal. Hold opponents to 40 points or fewer. With just five exceptions — one in overtime — they’ve made good on that goal. Only one of those games was a loss.
Skyline had to set a record to do it.
The 4A Grizzlies, the only group who can say they’ve beaten Sugar-Salem this season, canned a season-best 12 3-pointers in a 65-54 victory. Junior guard Mattie Olson splashed six by her lonesome. The Diggers sat back in a zone, effective for most of the season, so the Grizzlies shot over it.
Still, it wasn’t that Sugar-Salem’s zone wasn’t effective. Keck, Skyline’s head coach, felt impressed with what he saw. His team just made shots that night.
“They rebound very well. Their defense is just tenacious and relentless,” Keck said. “Very smart basketball players. That’s the other thing that really stood out to me. They just have a depth of players that think the game very well. I think a lot of that credit goes to the time and effort that Crystal’s put into that program.”
The district tournament is here, though. If the Diggers want to drive out the ghosts of last season, they can’t let something similar happen.
In the 2020 3A state tournament, before the pandemic began and things still looked normal, Sugar-Salem opened the tournament with a double-overtime loss to eventual state champion Timberlake. Dayley called it the worst loss she’s ever taken — “without a doubt.” The Diggers routed each of their next two opponents and secured the consolation title, but it wasn’t the same.
Not even close.
Sugar-Salem has designs on redeeming itself, though, and with a state championship, the Diggers will have won three titles in four years. If that isn’t a dynasty, perhaps the phrase itself needs examination.
“It left a really bitter taste in all of our mouths,” Dayley said of the loss to Timberlake. “I think it’s done nothing but motivate us so much more this season, because we all remember that feeling last year. We know that we want to be back there. We want another shot at it. So these kids have been working hard, and focused, and put in a lot of time because they want to be back. They want another shot at it.”