Basketball season won’t kick off for another seven months, but Bonneville has hired a new man to guide its girls team.
Josh Zentner will be the Bees’ new girls basketball head coach, according to a release from the school. The Bonneville District 93 School Board approved the hire last week.
Zentner comes from Logan High School in Logan, Utah, where he coached the girls basketball team for four seasons. Under his direction, the Grizzlies cracked the state tournament three times, reaching the semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2020, his last year at the school.
Zentner, who also worked as an associate head coach and JV head coach at Utah’s Lehi High School for two years, replaces previous Bonneville coach Andy Trane, who was coaching on an interim basis last season.
Zentner will be Bonneville’s third head coach in as many seasons. Ryan Erikson led the team to the 2020 state championship, followed by Trane last season. Erikson left to become the vice principal at Rigby Middle School, while Trane applied for the job at the conclusion of last season.
Zentner became interested in the job when he moved to Idaho this year, which is why he didn't coach in 2020-2021. He missed coaching, and this represented an opportunity to return to the fold.
“It’s a great privilege to be able to be the girl’s basketball coach at Bonneville,” Zentner said in the release. “A program that has been champions and competitive and I’m excited to have a hand in it. I’m excited about the girls we have and excited to get to go to work with them.”
Zentner will have some work to do at Bonneville. Two seasons ago, the Bees went 27-0 and captured the 4A state championship, but nine seniors graduated and last year, the team struggled through a 7-17 season. Bonneville’s season ended in the district tournament.
The good news for Zentner and Co. is that the team will return lots of experience. Leading scorer Sydnee Hunt will graduate, but the Bees can look forward to pieces like Talia Trane, Mia Sorensen, Kaylie Kofe and Logan Faulkner making strides.
Zentner will schedule a parent meeting with those interested in trying out this November in the coming weeks, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to have Coach Zentner lead our girls basketball program,” Bonneville athletic director Tyler Johnson said via release. “We are confident that he will do a great job and will work hard to maintain the success the Bonneville girls program has enjoyed during the past decade as one of the elite programs in the state.”