At Nampa, Mackay dropped its girls basketball state tournament opener on Wednesday, falling to Carey 50-46 in overtime in the 1AD2 bracket.
Cary Wood scored 30 points for Carey, which rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter and scored 10 in overtime.
Riley Moore led Mackay (16-4) with 16 points and also added eight rebounds and a team-high four assists. Megan Moore grabbed 16 rebounds. The Miners shot 29% in the second half and finished 0 for 11 on 3-pointers.
Mackay will play Richfield at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
CAREY 50, MACKAY 46 OT
Carey 11 8 8 13 10 – 50
Mackay 12 9 10 9 6 – 46
CAREY – Shaylee Farnworth 2, Jane Parke 10, Lizbeth Ruiz 3, Berenice Vargas 5, Kylie Wood 30.
MACKAY –Riley Moore 16, Alana Christensen 8, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Trinity Seefried 9, Megan Moore 6, Brenna McAffee 5.