Raimee Odum could hardly have picked a stranger time to become Blackfoot’s new girls basketball coach.
Really, the situation was layered. For one, she filed her application for the job in March 2020, right in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “It motivated me even more, because I was bored out of my mind,” Odum said with a laugh.
Second, she was newly pregnant with baby Averie, a girl. She had just taken a year off from coaching to take care of her two children, son Tyus and daughter Piper. A third was on the way.
Odum knew that was bound to complicate things, but she also knew her husband, Brandon, was ready to step up and take care of the kids if Raimee got the job. The pandemic made things unstable and unknowable, but her husband stabilized things in a reliable way, Blackfoot job or not.
Three weeks later, Odum got the position.
“A lot of people thought I was out of my mind, having a baby right during the season,” Odum said. “She’s a really good baby, so it’s been good.”
Now, in February, Odum and the Broncos have completed a 15-5 regular season and stand on the doorstep of the 4A District 6 tournament, ready to host the winner of Hillcrest and Blackfoot at 7 p.m. Thursday.
How quickly times change.
“Earlier on, we had a couple losses, which were hard for us, but I think they were really good for us in the long run," Odum said. "It helped us kind of refocus, and helped the girls buckle down and start working a little bit harder, because they know these people are out to beat us. There’s a lot of these teams.”
Fortunately for Odom, she wasn’t venturing into foreign territory when she became Blackfoot’s new coach.
She played four years at the school from 2007-2011, then she played four more years at Air Force. She felt grateful to those who had guided her as a teenager and compelled to give back, so she returned to Blackfoot in 2017 to become a varsity assistant. The next season, 2018-19, she served as the JV head coach, which means she got to know almost all the girls she now coaches at the varsity level.
Plus, in her first season back at Blackfoot, Odum was an assistant under former head coach Courtnie Smith, who Odum replaced. Smith took a job with Idaho State’s women’s program. Enter Odum.
“That was a really good experience for me, just to be part of the program,” Odum said. “She was doing a good job of getting the program back up to a competitive program.”
Now that job is Odum’s, and she is delivering a sparkling first campaign. After the Broncos dropped those first two games early in the season — the ones Odum called “hard for us” — they won nine of their next 10 contests, their only defeat to top 5A seed Rigby.
They completed a 7-1 conference slate, good for the No. 2 seed in districts. For that, they can thank several players.
The offense orbits around interior enforcer Hadley Humphreys, a junior who uses her size advantage to score on post-ups and stick back misses from her teammates. Point guard Izzy Arave makes everything hum, making wise decisions with the ball and depositing it into the net from distance. Post Keanna Wright syncs with Humphreys well, and guards Prairie Caldwell and Esperanza Vergara complete the starting lineup with energy and shooting ability.
Their talent is unmistakable and their chemistry puts everything into motion, but perhaps they don’t arrive at this place without their new coach and her approach.
Odum clearly prioritizes basketball. That much is obvious.
“But the biggest thing for me is to teach these girls life skills, how to be successful and how to develop good relationships with one another,” Odum said. “You have a lot of opportunities throughout the season where that’s tested, just because you’re around each other all the time. So helping them learn to get through the aches of pains of being a teenager, and hopefully it can carry over and help them as they become adults.
“I really like to focus on that, and of course basketball, we want to be good representatives of Blackfoot High School and the community, and go out and compete. We want to be known as good sportsmans, but hard workers and tough-as-nails type of group.”
Blackfoot’s first district game may be against Hillcrest or Bonneville, whom the Broncos beat twice each during the regular season, but things change now. Besides, top-seeded Skyline might be waiting for Blackfoot in the next round.
If the Broncos want to make their third straight appearance at the 4A state tournament, and capture their first state championship in program history, the work starts now.
It’s the postseason.
“We’ve been trying to preach that to our girls,” Odum said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve seen top-seeded teams get upset in districts. It’s just totally different. Coaches are bringing out new stuff, little schemes to try and make you uncomfortable. You just have to be prepared for anything, really mentally prepared.”
***
Class 5A
When: Feb. 2-11
Where: Higher seed hosts
Seeds: 1. Rigby (17-3), 2. Thunder Ridge (17-3), 3. Madison (11-1), 4. Highland (11-9)
Teams to state: Two
What to watch for: If this district tournament doesn’t come down to powerhouses Rigby and Thunder Ridge, somehow the world got weirder than a global pandemic. The Trojans and Titans have steamrolled their way through their seasons. Rigby owns two wins over Thunder Ridge, but both games were decided by seven points or fewer, which figures to set up a potential enormous district title game. Both teams need to win to get there, but neither had much trouble beating Idaho Falls, Madison or Highland this season. Expect a title game of medieval proportions between the Trojans and Titans.
Class 4A
When: Feb. 2-11
Where: Higher seed hosts
Seeds: 1. Skyline (14-6), 2. Blackfoot (15-5), 3. Hillcrest (4-4), 4. Bonneville (6-15), 5. Shelley (4-16)
Teams to state: 1.5
What to watch for: The 4A district tournament figures to be more wide-open. Mattie Olson has engineered Skyline’s dazzling season and Blackfoot is hot as the tournament starts, but don’t look past Hillcrest. Macy Larsen has a 41-point game and several other 20-point outings to her name this season. That scoring punch makes the Knights a sleeper pick to make some noise in districts. Either way this tournament breaks, it’s wise to expect some drama in some form or fashion.
Class 3A
When: Feb. 2-9
Where: Higher seed hosts
Seeds: 1. Sugar-Salem (20-1), 2. Teton (6-12), 3. South Fremont (6-14)
Teams to state: 1.25
What to watch for: This district tournament will be all about Sugar-Salem and its quest for redemption. A season ago, the Diggers fell in the first round of the 3A state tournament in what head coach Crystal Dayley called the hardest loss she’s ever taken. Now, they’re back for revenge, and it doesn’t look like Teton or South Fremont will be able to impede them. Sugar-Salem beat both teams twice this season — by an average of 29.8 points. Something drastic would have to change to stop Sugar-Salem from reaching the state tournament for the fifth straight year.
Class 2A
When: Feb. 2-11
Where: Higher seed hosts
Seeds: 1. Ririe (19-2), 2. West Jefferson (13-5), 3. Firth (11-9), 4. North Fremont (6-10), 5. Salmon
Teams to state: 1.5
What to watch for: A week ago, Ririe would have been the unquestionable favorite to win the 2A district tournament, but Firth’s win over Bulldogs in each team’s regular-season finale injected a little theater into things. Ririe went two months between its two losses this season, but if its defeat to Firth reveals anything, it’s that the Bulldogs aren’t ironclad. They can be beat. Whether any team takes them up on that remains to be seen.
Class 1AD1
When: Feb. 1-12
Where: Butte County HS
Seeds: 1. Grace (16-3), 2. Butte County (16-4), 3. Challis (6-8)
Teams to state: One
What to watch for: There isn’t a hotter team in this three-team pool than Grace. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight, including a close win over Butte County and a blowout over Challis, but make no mistake — the Pirates will be in on the chase here, too. Their only conference losses in 2021 both came to Grace, which likely sets up a Grace-Butte County title game.
Class 1AD2
When: Jan. 30 - Feb. 13
Where: Hillcrest HS
Seeds: 1. Rockland (15-3), 2. Mackay (14-3), 3. North Gem (10-8), 4. Leadore (11-5), 5. Watersprings (7-11), 6. Grace Lutheran (6-11), 7. Sho-Ban (0-7), 8. Clark County (1-13)
Teams to state: Two
What to watch for: In a loaded 1AD2 district tournament, keep an eye on two teams: Rockland and Mackay. They’re the two top seeds, sure, but they’ve been head-and-shoulders better than the rest of their conference. The Miners even notched a 66-64 win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 21, earning a season series split. For Mackay, the win was important on its own merits, but particularly because they ended a long streak of lopsided wins with a victory in a closer contest — over the top team in the conference. Barring an upset, that should set the stage for an intriguing title game.