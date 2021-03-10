It's time to check out one of the last girls basketball all-conference lists of the season.
This time, it's from the Nuclear Conference, which named West Jefferson's Jalena Dixon its Coach of the Year and gave Player of the Year honors to Ririe's Dallas Sutton and Firth's Hailey Barker.
The complete list of teams is below.
Coach of the Year: Jalena Dixon, West Jefferson
Players of the Year: Dallas Sutton (Ririe), Hailey Barker (Firth)
First team: Lacey Dalling (West Jefferson), Shelby Reynolds (North Fremont), Kiley Mecham (Firth), Sara Boone (Ririe), Breyer Newman (Ririe)
Second team: Cassi Robbins (Firth), Maggie Ball (Ririe), Nicole McKinnon (Firth), Skylee Coles (Ririe), Kimber Mecham (West Jefferson), Mariya Hoffner (North Fremont)
Honorable mention: Eliza Anhders (West Jefferson), Megan Jolley (Firth), Hallie Orme (North Fremont), Halley Guthrie (Ririe), Mackay Williams (Salmon), Graycee Litton (North Fremont)