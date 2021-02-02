RIRIE — In the final seconds of the second quarter, Ririe head coach Jake Landon saw a loose ball coming his way. A Salmon player was chasing it out of bounds. Landon, recognizing how close he was to the play, darted to the side and out of the way, letting the Salmon player dive and save the ball.
Landon smiled toward the crowd.
“I looked up and we had the ball, I think,” Landon said with a grin. “It was kind of funny.”
That might have been the hardest Ririe sweat in a 55-20 win over Salmon Tuesday night.
With the win, the top-seeded Bulldogs move on to the second round of the 2A District 6 tournament, coasting into the winner’s bracket with an easy win over No. 5 Salmon.
“Just a good team effort,” Landon said. “First half, we played good defense and rebounded well. Then we took advantage of what we could on offense. We stretched the lead out there early, and it was fun to get everybody involved a little bit.”
This was likely Ririe’s easiest win of the season. The Bulldogs (20-2) full-court pressed Salmon for most of the first half, forcing the visitors to cough up 13 turnovers in the first half alone, which led to several transition baskets for the hosts.
That set the stage for the blowout. The Bulldogs coasted the rest of the way. They will host the district semifinal Saturday night.
Ririe used a balanced scoring effort to secure the victory. Senior Sara Boone recorded a game-high 12 points, senior Halley Guthrie registered nine and sophomore Brianna Scott posted eight for the Bulldogs, who used a 27-0 run to create such an enormous lead early on.
The Bulldogs also won because they took care of the ball, losing just seven turnovers in the win. Check the numbers: One in the first quarter, three apiece in the second and third quarters and none in the fourth. Ririe didn’t shoot particularly well, just 38% for the game, but the Bulldogs got shots almost every time down.
That’s particularly important for the Bulldogs because on Friday, they didn’t do so well in that department. Part of the reason they dropped just their second game all season, a close loss to Firth, was because they were too careless on offense.
“That’s going to be key for us going forward in the tournament,” Landon said. “Taking care of the ball.”
It wasn’t all bad for Salmon, though. The visitors logged just three points in the first half but followed with 11 in the third alone. Junior Ele Tarkalson broke her team’s long scoreless streak with two free throws. Then she connected on a couple shots around the basket. Salmon’s season isn’t over, so perhaps some confidence could make a difference.
Mackay Williams led Salmon (1-16) with 10 points. Her team will play on Thursday.
“I think our athleticism and speed puts pressure on teams, and we do get our share of turnovers,” Landon said. “I like to think we have something to do with (the turnovers).”
Ririe may have eased past Salmon Tuesday night, but the Bulldogs’ path forward looks a little clearer than it did a week ago.
Notably, Guthrie logged several minutes. She had been battling some injuries this season, mostly to her knee.
She first suffered an PCL injury to her knee last season, which required surgery. She returned for the state tournament, but she wasn’t herself. Then, this season, she returned with full health, only to re-injure her knee in mid-January.
When doctors conducted an MRI, they found that Guthrie hadn’t suffered anything serious. No structural damage, only a strain. She just needed to take things slow.
She returned for Ririe’s Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 contests, but like on Tuesday, she played limited minutes. She’s still getting her, well, legs back under her.
“She seems pretty good,” Landon said. “I think she’s in pretty good shape.”
More concerning for Ririe, though, is an injury to junior Skylee Coles. In a December game, she suffered a tibial fracture plateau, a break of the larger lower leg bone below the knee that breaks into the knee joint itself. Landon thought Coles tore her ACL, or at least suffered ligament damage, but Coles had neither.
“I was just relieved,” Landon said. “I’m like, ‘Great, it’s not an ACL. It’s not a super long-term thing.’”
Coles has been rehabbing hard, Landon said. Minutes after Tuesday’s game, she laid on a training table while a trainer used the cupping technique, which increases blood flow and relaxes tight muscles. It was the second time this season she’s undergone the treatment. Coles isn’t feeling 100 percent, Landon said, not nearly.
But it’s the postseason. Thanks to her team’s blowout win, Coles enjoyed the luxury of taking an early exit for her younger teammates, but nobody in Ririe’s program expects the rest of this district tournament to follow a similar script.
Sometimes you have to play at 80%.
“We know that the district tournament’s going to be wild,” Landon said. “It’s going to be tough. We’ve got teams in our league that are well-coached, and they’re going to be ready to play. Whoever we see here Saturday night, we’re going to get a good game from them.”