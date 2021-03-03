IMG_2920.jpg

Mackay's Riley Moore directs her team Friday morning against Camas County.

 Greg Woods

The best of the Rocky Mountain Conference have been named.

Mackay was well-represented, with Player of the Year Riley Moore, first-team pick Trinity Seefried and second-team selection Megan Moore, while Watersprings' Hailey Weist landed on the second team.

Here are the rest of the teams.

Coach of the Year: Janet Proulx, Leadore

Player of the Year: Riley Moore, Mackay

First team: Kiersley Boyer (Rockland), Paige Ramsey (Leadore), Trinity Seefried (Mackay), Danika Barfuss (North Gem), Mackenzie Mackay (Leadore)

Second team: Hailey Wiest (Watersprings), Ember Farr (Rockland), Megan Moore (Mackay), Emma Grayson (Grace Lutheran), Angie Lee (Rockland)

Sportsmanship award: Rockland

