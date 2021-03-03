The best of the Rocky Mountain Conference have been named.
Mackay was well-represented, with Player of the Year Riley Moore, first-team pick Trinity Seefried and second-team selection Megan Moore, while Watersprings' Hailey Weist landed on the second team.
Here are the rest of the teams.
Coach of the Year: Janet Proulx, Leadore
Player of the Year: Riley Moore, Mackay
First team: Kiersley Boyer (Rockland), Paige Ramsey (Leadore), Trinity Seefried (Mackay), Danika Barfuss (North Gem), Mackenzie Mackay (Leadore)
Second team: Hailey Wiest (Watersprings), Ember Farr (Rockland), Megan Moore (Mackay), Emma Grayson (Grace Lutheran), Angie Lee (Rockland)
Sportsmanship award: Rockland