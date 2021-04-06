Shane Seeley was named the new girls basketball coach for Idaho Falls High School on Tuesday. Seeley will assume the reins of the girls’ basketball program after coaching the program's JV team for the past two seasons.
“After coaching at numerous levels, as well as youth programs, Coach Seeley is in the perfect spot to work with our athletes to further develop their skills and make them even more competitive,” IFHS Athletic Director Pat Lloyd said in a statement.
“I am humbled and excited for this opportunity,” Seeley said in a statement. “We have an awesome group of young ladies coming up who are going to make a huge impact on the program.”
“Being around the team for the last couple of years, I’ve seen an energy and passion from these players and they have a drive to help move the program move forward. We are going to take that energy and build on it,” he said.
The Tigers finished 3-18 last season and were 0-8 in the 5A District 5-6 conference.
Parent/Player Meeting
Coach Seeley will hold a team meeting for all students interested in girls basketball before the end of the school year. More details about this meeting will come in the near future.