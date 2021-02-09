Idaho’s girls basketball season is close to entering its state tournament phase, which means it’s time for the final state media poll of the season.
Rigby and Thunder Ridge are Nos. 3 and 4 in 5A, respectively, and Skyline leapfrogged Blackfoot for the No. 3 spot in 4A.
Sugar-Salem, which just wrapped up its fifth straight district title, also retained the top spot in 3A.
State Poll
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 17-1 48 1
2. Mountain View (2) 16-2 41 2
3. Rigby 18-3 21 4
4. Thunder Ridge 18-3 18 5
5. Timberline 10-2 11 3
Others receiving votes: Boise 9, Meridian 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7) 15-2 47 1
2. Century (2) 15-5 34 3
3. Skyline 16-6 27 5
4. Blackfoot (1) 16-6 26 2
5. Preston 16-7 7 4
Others receiving votes: Burley 7, Bishop Kelly 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 22-1 49 1
2. Timberlake (1) 19-2 41 2
3. Parma 15-4 24 4
4. Snake River 19-5 23 3
5. Filer 15-8 7 -
Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3, Marsh Valley 3.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (8) 16-1 48 1
2. Ririe (2) 21-2 39 2
3. Grangeville 14-4 28 3
4. Melba 18-3 23 4
5. Valley 15-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (10) 18-1 50 1
2. Prairie 18-2 39 2
3. Grace 17-3 25 3
4. Genesee 15-5 19 5
5. Murtaugh 17-4 10 4
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (7) 17-3 45 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 16-3 37 2
3. Mackay (2) 15-3 33 3
4. Kendrick 17-5 24 4
5. Carey 8-2 5 -
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 4, Camas County 2.
Voters: Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.