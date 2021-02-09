Idaho’s girls basketball season is close to entering its state tournament phase, which means it’s time for the final state media poll of the season.

Rigby and Thunder Ridge are Nos. 3 and 4 in 5A, respectively, and Skyline leapfrogged Blackfoot for the No. 3 spot in 4A.

Sugar-Salem, which just wrapped up its fifth straight district title, also retained the top spot in 3A.

State Poll

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 17-1 48 1

2. Mountain View (2) 16-2 41 2

3. Rigby 18-3 21 4

4. Thunder Ridge 18-3 18 5

5. Timberline 10-2 11 3

Others receiving votes: Boise 9, Meridian 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (7) 15-2 47 1

2. Century (2) 15-5 34 3

3. Skyline 16-6 27 5

4. Blackfoot (1) 16-6 26 2

5. Preston 16-7 7 4

Others receiving votes: Burley 7, Bishop Kelly 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 22-1 49 1

2. Timberlake (1) 19-2 41 2

3. Parma 15-4 24 4

4. Snake River 19-5 23 3

5. Filer 15-8 7 -

Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3, Marsh Valley 3.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (8) 16-1 48 1

2. Ririe (2) 21-2 39 2

3. Grangeville 14-4 28 3

4. Melba 18-3 23 4

5. Valley 15-6 6 5

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (10) 18-1 50 1

2. Prairie 18-2 39 2

3. Grace 17-3 25 3

4. Genesee 15-5 19 5

5. Murtaugh 17-4 10 4

Others receiving votes: Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (7) 17-3 45 1

2. Tri-Valley (1) 16-3 37 2

3. Mackay (2) 15-3 33 3

4. Kendrick 17-5 24 4

5. Carey 8-2 5 -

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 4, Camas County 2.

Voters: Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.