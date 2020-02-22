Championship Saturday at the girls basketball state tournament did not end well for Blackfoot and Mackay.
Both lost in their respective consolation finals, with Blackfoot falling to Burley in 4A and Mackay dropping a close game to Lighthouse Christian in 1A Division 2.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 52, MACKAY 46: At Nampa, the Miners concluded their season with a loss in the 1A Division 2 consolation game.
Lighthouse Christian held a one-point at the half, and held off Mackay in the second.
Trinity Seefried led the Miners with 15 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Chloe Fullmer had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Mackay ends its season 16-6.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 52, MACKAY 46
Mackay 13 11 13 9 — 46
Lighthouse Christian 16 9 13 14 — 52
MACKAY — Riley Moore 9, Alan Christensen 3, Chloe Fullmer 7, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Trinity Seefried 15, Megan Moore 10.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN — Jordan Wolverton 3, Taylor Smith 14, Laurens Gomez 17, Kynlee Thorton 15, Maycee Holloway 2, Blakeslee 1.
BURLEY 56, BLACKFOOT 43: At Boise, the Broncos couldn’t overcome a slow start as Burley pulled away for the win in the 4A consolation game.
Hadley Humpherys scored 12 points and added a team-high seven rebounds for Blackfoot, which finished its season 19-10.
BURLEY 56, BLACKFOOT 43
Burley 12 17 6 21 — 56
Blackfoot 9 6 8 20 — 43
BURLEY — Amari Whiting 14, Kelsie Pope 22, Carrie Baker 8, Lynzey Searle 4, Brooklyn Hege 1, Sydney Searle 5.
BLACKFOOT — Tenleigh Smith 8, Isabelle Arave 3, Praire Caldwell 5, Kianna Wright 4, Kristen Thomas 6, Gracie Andersen 5, Hadley Humpherys 12.