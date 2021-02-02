Sugar-Salem's Natalyah Nead puts up a shot.

 Rand Hillman/ Standard Journal

Some things have changed in this week's girls basketball state media poll, but not for Sugar-Salem. The Diggers top the 3A poll again. 

Elsewhere in the poll, Rigby dropped to No. 4 in 5A and Skyline cracked the 4A poll, sliding in at No. 5. Ririe lost its grip on the top spot in 2A, checking in at No. 2, likely thanks to a loss to Firth last week.

Check out the rest of the poll below.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (6) 15-1 40 1

2. Mountain View 14-2 32 2

3. Timberline (2) 9-1 23 -

4. Rigby (1) 17-3 16 3

5. Thunder Ridge 17-3 14 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian, 10.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (5) 14-2 37 1

2. Blackfoot (3) 15-5 35 2

3. Century (1) 14-6 25 3

4. Preston 15-6 14 5

5. Skyline 14-6 12 -

Others receiving votes: Burley 11, Bishop Kelly 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 20-1 44 1

2. Timberlake (1) 16-2 37 2

3. Snake River 17-4 22 4

4. Parma 14-5 21 3

5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 6 5

Others receiving votes: Filer 4, American Falls 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 15-1 39 2

2. Ririe (3) 19-2 36 1

3. Grangeville (1) 13-3 26 3

4. Melba 17-3 20 4

5. Valley 15-5 5 -

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 18-0 45 1

2. Prairie 17-2 34 2

3. Grace 16-3 23 3

4. Murtaugh 16-3 11 5

5. Genesee 13-4 8 4

Others receiving votes: Rimrock 7, Butte County 4, Liberty Charter 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (5) 15-3 38 1

2. Tri-Valley (2) 15-3 35 3

3. Mackay (2) 17-3 32 4

4. Kendrick 13-5 20 2

5. Camas County 11-4 5 -

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 3, Carey 2.

Voters: Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Greg Woods, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.