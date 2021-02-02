Some things have changed in this week's girls basketball state media poll, but not for Sugar-Salem. The Diggers top the 3A poll again.
Elsewhere in the poll, Rigby dropped to No. 4 in 5A and Skyline cracked the 4A poll, sliding in at No. 5. Ririe lost its grip on the top spot in 2A, checking in at No. 2, likely thanks to a loss to Firth last week.
Check out the rest of the poll below.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (6) 15-1 40 1
2. Mountain View 14-2 32 2
3. Timberline (2) 9-1 23 -
4. Rigby (1) 17-3 16 3
5. Thunder Ridge 17-3 14 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian, 10.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 14-2 37 1
2. Blackfoot (3) 15-5 35 2
3. Century (1) 14-6 25 3
4. Preston 15-6 14 5
5. Skyline 14-6 12 -
Others receiving votes: Burley 11, Bishop Kelly 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 20-1 44 1
2. Timberlake (1) 16-2 37 2
3. Snake River 17-4 22 4
4. Parma 14-5 21 3
5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 6 5
Others receiving votes: Filer 4, American Falls 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 15-1 39 2
2. Ririe (3) 19-2 36 1
3. Grangeville (1) 13-3 26 3
4. Melba 17-3 20 4
5. Valley 15-5 5 -
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 18-0 45 1
2. Prairie 17-2 34 2
3. Grace 16-3 23 3
4. Murtaugh 16-3 11 5
5. Genesee 13-4 8 4
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 7, Butte County 4, Liberty Charter 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 15-3 38 1
2. Tri-Valley (2) 15-3 35 3
3. Mackay (2) 17-3 32 4
4. Kendrick 13-5 20 2
5. Camas County 11-4 5 -
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 3, Carey 2.
Voters: Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Greg Woods, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman