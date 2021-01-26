Stop us if you've heard this one before: The new girls basketball media poll is out, and Sugar-Salem and Ririe are at the top of their respective classifications.
The Diggers (3A) and Bulldogs (2A) remained at the top, but other local teams are on the move, too. Thunder Ridge cracked the top five in 5A, Blackfoot dropped to second in 4A and Mackay remained at the No. 4 spot in 1AD2.
Check out the full poll below.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (9) 15-1 54 1
2. Mountain View (2) 12-1 45 2
3. Rigby (1) 16-2 36 3
4. Meridian 11-2 28 5
5. Thunder Ridge 15-3 11 -
Others receiving votes: Timberline 5, Post Falls 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (6) 11-1 47 4
2. Blackfoot (2) 14-5 44 1
3. Century (2) 14-6 41 3
4. Burley (2) 14-4 29 5
5. Preston 14-6 14 2
Others receiving votes: Skyline 4, Mountain Home 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (11) 14-4 59 1
2. Timberlake (1) 13-2 49 2
3. Parma 12-4 29 3
4. Snake River 14-4 19 4
5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 18 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 3, American Falls 2, Filer 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (12) 18-1 60 1
2. Cole Valley Christian 14-1 44 2
3. Grangeville 13-3 32 4
4. Melba 15-2 23 3
5. West Jefferson 13-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 5, New Plymouth 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (12) 17-0 60 1
2. Prairie 14-2 42 2
3. Grace 13-2 28 3
4. Genesee 11-3 13 4
5. Murtaugh 14-3 12 -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 10, Rimrock 10, Liberty Charter 5.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 14-2 47 1
2. Kendrick (4) 13-3 42 2
3. Tri-Valley (2) 13-2 42 3
4. Mackay (1) 13-3 37 4
5. Garden Valley 7-3 6 -
Others receiving votes: Camas County 3, Carey 3.
Voters:
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune; Dylan Carder, KIFI; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Greg Woods, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Pat Sutphin, Times-News.