SHELLEY – It was a regional play-in game where the winner moves on to the state play-in game and the loser goes home. The game involved two teams who were very familiar with each other in Snake River and Teton, runners-up in their respective conferences.
Snake River won both contests and made it three straight on Thursday with a 53-36 win.
The Panthers (19-7), still stinging from a loss on Tuesday to Marsh Valley, came out firing and immediately established the tempo of the game to their liking.
With the win, Snake River will play Kimberly in the state play-in game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pocatello High School.
Riding the scoring of Josee Steadman and Riley Edlefsen, who scored 17 points each, the Panthers established a large lead in the second period. It was all about tempo.
“One thing is for sure, when we play at the tempo we want, we are very tough,” Panther coach Jeff Steadman said. “When we try and play at someone else's tempo, we can really struggle.”
Snake River led 27-18 at the half and controlled things from that point on.
Teton tried to get back into the game in the third period, but after a brief run, Snake River came back and only gave up two points on the halftime lead.
The fourth quarter was all Snake River as they outscored the Timberwolves 18-8.
A total of eight different players scored for Snake River, while Teton only had four score in the game, led by Tatum Streit's 19 points.
SNAKE RIVER 53, TETON 36
Teton 10 8 10 8 -- 36
Snake River 11 16 8 18 -- 53
TETON -- Sienna Stevens 2, Grace Hogan 3, Tatum Streit 19, Kinley Brown 12.
SNAKE RIVER --Reese Baldwin 2, Adia Goff 4, Josee Steadman 17, Reagan VanOrden 8, Jackie Steadman 2, Abby Gilbert 2, Rylie Edlefsen 17, Camdyn Dunn 1