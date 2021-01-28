Thunder Ridge never figured to accomplish much Thursday night against Bonnville, at least not in an official capacity. This was the Titans’ senior night, their regular season finale, and the bracket for their district tournament was already set.
In short, for the 5A power, this was a district tournament tune-up.
Thunder Ridge treated it accordingly, smothering Bonneville on defense, parrying rallies and securing a 57-43 win.
“Shots fell for them, and then we didn’t hit something, and then we did this back-and-forth thing. Kind of a different night with senior night,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said. “But proud of the girls for fighting off some of those runs.”
Kennedy Stenquist and Paige Clark led the way for the hosts, scoring 15 and 12 points respectively, which helped the Titans fight off a couple Bee runs in the second half.
Bonneville used different personnel to engineer those rallies as leading scorer Sydnee Hunt posted 11 points on 4-for-18 shooting, but the mini-comebacks figure to encourage the young Bees as the postseason looms.
“I feel really good about that game,” Bonneville coach Andy Trane said. “Our girls battled right to the very end. We did well, and I saw some good things.”
The first came midway through the third quarter. Thunder Ridge took a 26-13 lead, but thanks to 3-pointers from Kaylie Kofe and Talia Trane, Bonneville drew within nine. The visitors had a chance.
It vanished quickly. Thunder Ridge (17-3) responded with a 9-1 run, which helped the Titans take a 42-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bonneville (6-15) opened the fourth frame on an 8-0 run. Logan Faulkner knocked down two mid-range jumpers and Alyssa Harris put in two layups, helping the Bees trim the Titans’ lead to 42-33.
The lead was down to nine again.
“That was great,” Trane said. “Considering that we shot really poorly to start the game, we fix that going forward, totally different game. We’d be right in it.”
The Bees couldn’t claw any closer, in large part because they couldn’t hold on to the ball. They coughed up four turnovers in the fourth alone, which doesn’t sound like many until you realize that they all happened while Bonneville was trying to come back.
Thunder Ridge turned those into easy transition baskets, a couple via Stenquist, holding off Bonneville and heading into the postseason on the best kind of streak.
The Titans have now won four straight.
“Kennedy is a special lefty,” Spencer said. “She’s our best passer. She’s probably our (highest) IQ player out here.”
The final score will suggest otherwise, but Bonneville can leave this one with a few positives: It lost just 12 turnovers, Harris broke out in a timely way and more importantly, the Bees can stick around when they’re overmatched.
The freshman Harris registered nine points in just her second varsity game. In a low-scoring affair, that showing means something, especially when it comes against a 5A power.
Perhaps it begs the question: What did Harris show her coaches Thursday night?
“That she wants to play going forward,” Trane said with a laugh. “That she’s going to help us.”
Still, for both teams, this was never going to amount to much more than postseason practice, and for Thunder Ridge, a chance to honor six seniors: Clark, Davenport, Sierra John, Kate Boyle and Halli Smith.
District tournament brackets were set before this one began.
Bonneville will be the No. 4 seed in the 4A District 6 tournament. The Bees will play Hillcrest on Tuesday.
Thunder Ridge, the No. 2 seed in the 5A District 5-6 tournament, gets a first-round bye and will host the winner of Highland and Madison on Thursday.
With the help of the seniors who fueled this win, Thunder Ridge has a chance to author another historic chapter in its relatively short history.
The players who will write it got some practice with Thursday’s prequel.
“What I love about the team, overall, is that one girl picks it up,” Spencer said. “Kennedy may not play well, then it’s Lauren (Davenport). Or then it’s Aspen (Caldwell). Or then it’s Paige. That’s what I love about the team. The girls who come off the bench, they can contribute.”
THUNDER RIDGE 57, BONNEVILLE 43
Bonneville 5 6 14 18 — 43
Thunder Ridge 14 10 18 15 — 57
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 3, Whitney Shaw 3, Alyssa Harris 9, Mia Sorensen 3, Logan Faulkner 6, Sydnee Hunt 11, Talia Trane 8.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 5, Kennedy Stenquist 15, Sierra John 6, Maylie Arfmann 1, Lauren Davenport 11, Kate Boyle 2, Paige Clark 12, Halli Smith 5.