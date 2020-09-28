Bonneville High School Athletics officially announced Andy Trane as the interim head girls basketball coach.
Trane was recently approved by the Bonneville District 93 School Board.
He previously worked as the assistant varsity girls coach and has been an assistant under two coaches with the Bonneville girls program. Trane has also been actively involved in youth basketball in the Idaho Falls area the past 10 years, coaching both boys and girls teams at the elementary, middle school, and high school levels.