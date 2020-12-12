First team
Ali Ellsworth, soph. F, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: The scoring leader of an upstart Bonneville team, Ellsworth racked up 27 goals, seven assists and four hat tricks, including two four-goal outings. She was just a sophomore, but she represented the focal point of opponents’ defenses, attracting attention from the farthest reaches of defensive arrangements. Ellsworth couldn’t lead the Bees to the 4A state tournament — they fell to Middleton in the play-in game — but she also earned first-team all-conference honors and played an irreplaceable role on a Bonneville team that has piled up better records each of the last two years.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “You could really see her grow and improve. With her finishing ability — I thought that was pretty impressive.” - Madison head coach Jaymon Birch
Lydia Keller, soph. GK, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Keller, a key cog in an Idaho Falls team that keeps making improvements, posted another stellar season. She averaged 10 saves per game, good for more than 150 on the season, and she frustrated opposing coaches, who struggled to adjust accordingly.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She’s extremely quick. She just makes some great saves.” - Skyline head coach Kip Archibald
Kennedy Robertson, senior F, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Idaho Falls might not have won 11 games this season without the offensive acumen of Robertson, a senior who registered 14 goals to pair with double-digit assists. A big reason why the Tigers have improved in the win column each of the past two seasons.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She was outstanding. She did a really nice job of breaking up the attack and also just being in the right position. As teams are moving forward and back, you could see how she dictated to the rest of their team where they needed to be and how they needed to be moving.” - Madison coach Jaymon Birch
Zabree Clark, sr. wing, Madison
THE PLAYER: Clark notched 10 goals and one assist for Madison, which took second at the 5A District 5-6 tournament and dropped two games at the 5A state tournament. A two-year varsity starter, Clark helped keep the Bobcats’ offense running.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She’s tenacious. She’s one of those players that knows what she wants and will go and really go after it. She’s pretty explosive from a speed perspective.” - Madison head coach Jaymon Birch
Ellie Puzey, soph. F, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: A first-team all-state selection, Puzey teamed up with Sunny Bennion to push the Diggers one goal away from the 3A state title. The sophomore registered 19 goals and 17 assists on the season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She completely changed the way she played. She dropped back in to receive balls, be the connecting point between the midfield and the forwards. Everything seemed to run through her.” - Sugar-Salem coach Scott Terry
Mattie Olson, junior F, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Olson keyed Skyline’s unlikely run to the 4A state tournament, helping the Grizzlies overcome injuries to stars and COVID-related absences to others. The junior posted 10 goals and eight assists on the season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Teams had to single her out because she was super fast, great athlete. She never quit. That’s who she is.” -Skyline head coach Kip Archibald
Allie Chapple, junior MF, Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: Chapple represented a constant threat in the middle for Hillcrest, racking up six goals and 10 assists on the year, helping a green Knights team earn wins, including a conference victory over Bonneville.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Allie is an all-around great team player. She’s a leader on the field. She’s a leader off the field.” - Hillcrest coach Lauro Vazquez
Kylie Coles, junior MF/F, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Coles is making her first appearance on the Post Register’s all-area team, and for good reason. She posted 18 goals for the Bees, who fell one step short of a second straight appearance at the 4A state tournament.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She is so fast that not very many people could keep up with her. She used her speed to get in behind the defensive line or to bring the ball up the side line into the attack. Her strongest attribute was determination. She was big on the attack for us and still able to get back to defense and prevent counter attacks.” - Bonneville coach Amy Feik
Jackie Trejo, soph. MF, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Trejo, who notched 11 goals and seven assists on the season, tallied two scores in Skyline’s overtime win over Bonneville, sending the Grizzlies to the 4A state tournament. There, they dropped two straight games, but they might not have arrived at the destination if not for Trejo.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She is a very field-smart player. She understands the flow of the game very, very well.” - Skyline coach Kip Archibald
Bobbie Guffey, soph. F, Teton
THE PLAYER: Teton might not have made its first 3A state tournament appearance in two years without the Tennessee native Guffey, who tallied 25 goals and five assists on the season. On this list, Guffey ranks as the second-highest goal-scorer.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She’s getting a little stronger and has more confidence. She’s a true striker. She’s a true finisher up top. She’s very aggressive up top.” - Teton coach Cathy Thomas
McKenzie Pugmire, sr. D, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Pugmire, one of the fiercest defenders in eastern Idaho, did more than that to help Bonneville this season. She also notched seven goals, which speaks to her versatility, fueling the Bees’ run this year.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She wins the ball and gets it where it needs to go or takes it to the goal. I haven’t seen any one play with her level of composure or confidence.” - Bonneville coach Amy Feik
Second team
Sydney Jensen, Sugar-Salem sr.
Maggie Graupner, Teton sr.
Kennedy Chambers, Sugar-Salem sr.
Victoria Aquinaga, Thunder Ridge, sr.
Kylie Coles, Bonneville, jr.
Tasha Miller, Skyline jr.
Keeley Combo, Idaho Falls soph.
Remi Brandley, Idaho Falls jr.
Jazmin Barrientos, Bonneville sr.
Brooke Hess, Shelley jr.
Sophia Mangum, Thunder Ridge, jr.