All-conference teams are selected by coaches
2020 All-High Country Conference girls soccer team
All-conference Coach of the Year: Kip Archibald, Skyline
All-conference Player of the Year: Ali Ellsworth, Bonneville
First team all-conference
Mattie Olson, Skyline
Kennedy Robertson, Idaho Falls
Allie Chapple, Hillcrest
Tasha Miller, Skyline
Zabree Clark, Madison
Jackie Trejo, Skyline
Kylee Burton, Skyline
Remi Brandley, Idaho Falls
Kylie Coles, Bonneville
Riley Sanders, Rigby
Keeley Combo, Idaho Falls
Lydia Keller, Idaho Falls
Second team all-conference
Mckenzie Pugmire, Bonneville
Ella McMurphy, Hillcrest
Mariel Stuart, Skyline
Reagan Flynn, Bonneville
Victoria Aquinaga, Thunder Ridge
Brooke Hess, Shelley
Reese Callahan, Shelley
Alexis Adams, Idaho Falls
Lacie Little, Madison
Lannie Morris, Rigby
Samantha Lowe, Rigby
Jazmin Barrientos, Bonneville
Honorable mention
Allison Joslin, Shelley
Magaly Garcia, Blackfoot
Allie Johnson, Rigby
Kenna Fransen, Blackfoot
Camry Marrott, Thunder Ridge
Jordi Steele, Hillcrest
Lizzy Gehmlich, Madison
Bailey Egan, Hillcrest
Mariah Deede, Shelley
Sophia Mangum, Thunder Ridge
Dessi Sanchez, Blackfoot
Jacquelin Romero, Shelley
