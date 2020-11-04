Bonneville High School soccer

Ali Ellsworth runs drills during soccer practice at Bonneville High School on Friday, August 14, 2020.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

All-conference teams are selected by coaches

2020 All-High Country Conference girls soccer team

All-conference Coach of the Year: Kip Archibald, Skyline

All-conference Player of the Year: Ali Ellsworth, Bonneville

First team all-conference

Mattie Olson, Skyline

Kennedy Robertson, Idaho Falls

Allie Chapple, Hillcrest

Tasha Miller, Skyline

Zabree Clark, Madison

Jackie Trejo, Skyline

Kylee Burton, Skyline

Remi Brandley, Idaho Falls

Kylie Coles, Bonneville

Riley Sanders, Rigby

Keeley Combo, Idaho Falls

Lydia Keller, Idaho Falls

Second team all-conference

Mckenzie Pugmire, Bonneville

Ella McMurphy, Hillcrest

Mariel Stuart, Skyline

Reagan Flynn, Bonneville

Victoria Aquinaga, Thunder Ridge

Brooke Hess, Shelley

Reese Callahan, Shelley

Alexis Adams, Idaho Falls

Lacie Little, Madison

Lannie Morris, Rigby

Samantha Lowe, Rigby

Jazmin Barrientos, Bonneville

Honorable mention

Allison Joslin, Shelley

Magaly Garcia, Blackfoot

Allie Johnson, Rigby

Kenna Fransen, Blackfoot

Camry Marrott, Thunder Ridge

Jordi Steele, Hillcrest

Lizzy Gehmlich, Madison

Bailey Egan, Hillcrest

Mariah Deede, Shelley

Sophia Mangum, Thunder Ridge

Dessi Sanchez, Blackfoot

Jacquelin Romero, Shelley