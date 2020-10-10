You can’t get much closer than a 1-0 victory like the one the Madison girls soccer team had over Rigby Tuesday in their final regular season game. And yet, Madison and Rigby played an even closer game Saturday in their district tournament opener with the Bobcats coming out on top 1-0 in double overtime.
Lacie Little hit the game winner with 5:21 left in the second overtime period. Little took a shot from near the sideline seconds earlier and the Trojan defense deflected it away from the goal. The ball ricocheted maybe 10 feet outside the goal on Little’s side. She raced to the ball and knocked it into the opposite corner of the goal away from the goalie.
“Lacie did a good job,” coach Jaymon Birch said. “We connected on a few passes and got her into a dangerous area. Funnily enough, we’ve been practicing that same sort of cross in that space and she’s just tenacious enough. That’s one thing I love about Lacie. She’ll give you everything until her heart explodes. She was gassed but she’s just going to keep going and going.”
Rigby kept the ball on its half for much of the long game and had several shots on goal, a surprising development considering Madison’s sweep of the Trojans in the regular season.
“It was just a reminder that these girls have great skills and Rigby’s really improved,” Birch said. "They kind of know what we love to do and they do a really good job of trying to shut that down. They know we’re really good at playing those through balls and trying to use our speed to get the goal. We had to be a little more creative and it took us a little while to get that worked out.”
Three of Madison’s four losses this season were by one or two goals.
Madison plays at Idaho Falls Tuesday after the Tigers had a first-round bye. The winner of that game will play Highland in the district title game after Highland downed Thunder Ridge 8-0 in their tournament opener Saturday morning.
Madison won the first matchup with Idaho Falls 3-0 and then fell 2-1 on Sept. 29th.