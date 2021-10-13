Sometimes the best soccer strategy is the simplest.
“As long as I can get my foot on it, I got it,” Skyline senior Tasha Miller said after celebrating with her teammates Wednesday night following a 3-2 double overtime win over Bonneville.
The win secured the 4A District 6 tournament title and a berth to the state tournament for the Grizzlies, who remained unbeaten on the season at 13-0-2.
It was Miller who scored the game winner as the clock ticked down in the second OT, blocking off a defender and taking advantage of a useful bounce that landed in perfect position for a strike from inside the box.
It was Miller’s second goal of the game and was likely followed by a collective sigh of relief following a second half that saw the Bees storm back to tie the game at 2-2 after getting shut out in the first half.
“I felt like we won the last 60 minutes of that game,” Bonneville coach Amy Feik said. “Unfortunately, we had a deflection and Tasha was able to capitalize.”
The Grizzlies went into the break up 2-0, courtesy of Miller and an own goal deflection. Bonneville regrouped at the half and cut the lead in half when Reagan Flynn converted a penalty kick.
Both teams had scoring opportunities in the second half. Bonneville’s Kylie Coles eventually got loose and knotted the game up with a breakaway goal, changing the momentum which had leaned mostly the way of the Grizzlies.
“It was really important for the seniors, we really wanted this,” Miller said.
Miller’s goal earned Skyline a repeat win over Bonneville in the district title game. The Bees will play Shelley on Thursday for a chance to keep their season alive. The winner of that game plays a state play-in game on Saturday.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000