Kip Archibald clapped two bare hands together, encouraging his Skyline girls soccer team to keep their heads up. They weren’t out of this tournament. They had just dropped a 4-1 decision to Columbia in the first round of the 4A state tournament Thursday afternoon, but to the man tasked with helping them rebound, there’s lots of good in front of them.
“We still can make it till Saturday, and we’ll take the other side of the bracket,” Archibald said, referencing the day of the tournament when the first- through sixth-place finishers are named. “I’m happy. I mean, we’re here. Let’s have fun. Don’t hang your head. Don’t think, ‘Ah, man, the tournament’s over. It’s not over for us.”
That’s true. Skyline will play Canyon Ridge at 11 a.m. Friday on the loser’s side of the bracket.
But the Grizzlies are taking the long way to Saturday because they had trouble on Thursday.
Jaqueline Trejo cashed in an early free kick for Skyline, which took a 1-0 lead, but Columbia responded with one goal in the first half and three in the second, cruising to a three-goal win at Hillcrest.
The thing about it, though, was that it all happened relatively quickly.
The teams headed into halftime knotted at 1-1 — “It’s zeroes, basically,” Archibald said, “and you never know who’s going to do what and who’s going to make the one mistake” — in part because Skyline goalkeeper Kamry Fellows saw a Columbia free kick sail through her gloves and into the back of the net.
Fellows didn’t make any similar mistakes, but Columbia did pepper her for three more goals, and Skyline’s offense couldn’t make up for it.
Columbia senior Yessenia Morales used a top-shelf goal to hand her team a 2-1 lead. It grew to 3-1 five minutes later when Peyton Dion threaded a pass to a streaking Kaylee Fone, who finished it off.
“In that aspect of 3-1, you’ve got to dig deep,” Archibald said. “I think these girls did dig deep. I think they didn’t quit. They had plenty of opportunities — corners, we had a couple one-on-one shots that we missed — so it’s hard when it gets up to be 4-1.”
Here, Archibald made another good point. The Grizzlies (9-5-2) pocketed 14 shots, seven on goal, including one in the first half when junior Mattie Olsen couldn’t convert a one-on-one showdown with Columbia goalkeeper Kennady Flint.
For Skyline, those added up in the worst way.
“That’s soccer. You never know,” Archibald said with a laugh. “You know what I mean?”
Part of soccer, too, is dealing with what Skyline dealt with to get to this point in the first place.
The Grizzlies have played the lion’s share of the season without the services of Teresa Ledezma, who headlined last year’s Post Register all-area team, and Magali Ybarra, a senior who figured to play a key role this season.
Those represent devastating losses, but consider that Skyline has also seen players miss time with concussions and issues related COVID-19 and it really becomes apparent the waters the Grizzlies have waded to arrive at state this year.
This is their fourth straight appearance at state, by the way. They dreamed of topping their outings at the 2019 and 2018 tournaments, both of which resulted in fourth-place finishes. That may not be possible anymore — the best Skyline can finish at this state tournament is fifth — but that won’t stop Archibald from urging his team on.
After Thursday’s loss, Archibald admitted he doesn’t know much about Canyon Ridge. That’s just the nature of state, he said, and besides, he would rather train his lens on his team than another.
But he’s expecting his Grizzlies back at Hillcrest an hour before Friday’s matchup. If things go to plan, they’ll return on Saturday.
“It’s state,” Archibald said. “You don’t get another, ‘Let’s go one more round with these guys and see what happens.’ So it makes it hard. I think that’s why you see the girls come off and they’re kind of (down).
“But it’s not over. That’s hard to emphasize — it’s not over. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited.”